‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 5 recap: Who sinks and who swims in ‘Barreled Treasure’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” the most difficult water-based challenge of the season leaves some players swimming to survive the game. Meanwhile, whispers in the compound threaten to destroy a mighty alliance. Who will be eliminated on tonight’s episode, “In Tyson We Trust”? Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 5 beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

MTV’s original competition series “The Challenge” got a CBS-style facelift with more than two dozen former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” competing against each other in a brand new reality TV show titled “The Challenge: USA.” T. J. Lavin hosts the grueling program, which will air every Wednesday night on CBS (and stream on Paramount Plus) throughout the summer. Click through our photo gallery of “The Challenge: USA” cast photos to see which 28 all-stars are competing.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! After a game of free-falling trivia, the duo of Kyland Young & Alyssa Lopez came out on top and banked $5,000 each. David Alexander & Justine Ndiba plummeted into last place, guaranteeing them a spot in the arena. Next, Kyland & Alyssa decided to pay back their “BB” nemesis Xavier Prather by tossing him and his partner Shan Smith into the arena as well. Revenge was sweet indeed, and Xavier & Shan were sent packing, but not before Xavier called out Kyland and Alyssa for being “petty little bitches.” How will this move affect the game? Only time will tell. Let’s get started with tonight’s episode of “The Challenge: USA”!

9:03 p.m. — With a power couple fresh out of the game, the algorithm machine creates new teams for this week: Danny McCray & Angela Rummons, Derek Xiao & Cayla Platt, David Alexander & Alyssa Lopez, Tyson Apostol & Cashay Proudfoot, Enzo Palumbo & Kyra Green, Kyland Young & Shannon St. Clair, Domenick Abbate & Desi Williams, Cinco Holland Jr. & Azah Awasum, Ben Driebergen & Justine Ndiba and Leo Temory & Sarah Lacina. Sarah is pissed.

9:06 p.m. — Back at the compound, Derek & Cayla discuss who they can trust and who they’re concerned about. Derek seems most concerned about Tyson winning and throwing them in. “Unless we place last, I don’t see many ways that we go in,” he admits. #dontgetlast Meanwhile, Ben knows he’s “Survivor Strong” with Sarah, but he wants to work on Tyson. They don’t have the best relationship, despite being “Survivor” alum. Across the gym, Cashay confronts Cinco for flirting with other girls in the house. They’re not together (and haven’t been for a while) and this is a game (not a dating show), but Cashay can’t seem to separate “Love Island” from “The Challenge.” Cinco is rightfully annoyed.

9:07 p.m. — Tyson and Sarah talk strategy on the couch. Tyson has not forgotten that both Sarah and Ben wrote his name down on “Survivor” and snuffed his torch. He wants to pull them in anyways, make them feel comfortable and hope they push him forward. Tyson tells Sarah he’s too old to be bamboozling anyone, but is he really? Sarah believes him for now.

9:09 p.m. — Let’s get to the challenge! In “Barreled Treasure,” partners will start on a barge. When T.J. says, “Go!” they will jump in the water, swim 150 yards to some buoys and memorize a code. Next, they’ll swim another 75 yards to a cargo ship that has 100 barrels on it. On the lids, players will search for their code. When they pop the top, puzzle pieces will be inside. They will bring the puzzle pieces back to the barge to complete the puzzle. If they pop the wrong top, they’ll have to swim back to the buoys and memorize their code all over again. They must complete this process twice. Once teams have completed two successful laps and retrieved all their puzzle pieces, they may begin solving their puzzle. The first duo to finish splits $10,000 in their challenge account. The losers will head straight into the arena.

9:12 p.m. — T.J. blows the horn and teams are off. Derek & Cayla seem to have the easiest time memorizing numbers. Leo is really struggling with the swim. How do these people continuously show up on “The Challenge” without learning how to swim first? It’s outrageous. Meanwhile, Cashay opened up the wrong barrel, so her and Tyson have to repeat their first swim. Tyson is obviously pissed and Cashay is a weak swimmer.

9:20 p.m. — Derek & Cayla complete their laps with all their puzzle pieces in first place. It wasn’t the team I expected to be out front, but they’re killing this. Ben & Justine are close behind in second place. Meanwhile, Cinco and Azah are in dead last and Azah is already crying before she has to hop back in the river for another lap in this dirty water. Other weaklings include Cashay, who is being dragged by Tyson, and Leo, who is latched on to Sarah like a baby.

9:30 p.m. — Derek & Cayla had a strong lead the entire challenge, but suddenly more and more teams return with all their puzzle pieces. In a monster comeback performance, Tyson & Cashay complete the puzzle first, winning this week’s contest! They are followed by Derek & Cayla, Ben & Justine, Danny & Angela, David & Alyssa, Domenick & Desi, Kyland & Shannon, Enzo & Kyra and Leo & Sarah. Cinco & Azah finish in last place and will go straight into the arena. Azah bursts into tears and apologizes to her partner.

9:40 p.m. — Cinco tells Azah not to tell Cashay anything because his ex-girlfriend is “manipulative.” Cinco doesn’t want to say any names and give Cashay ammunition to use against him later. Cashay urges them to tell her the names of a duo they absolutely don’t want to face in the arena. They won’t give an answer. Nobody really knows who is going in, but Cayla is concerned people will see her and Derek as an easy layup. Cayla approaches Tyson to throw Ben’s name under the bus. She says Ben is frustrated that Tyson keeps winning, but she’s not sure why. In her opinion, Tyson should watch out for him.

9:45 p.m. — It’s time for an elimination challenge. T.J. welcomes Cinco & Azah to the arena before Tyson & Cashay name Leo & Sarah as their opponents. This comes a shock to Sarah, who assumed Tyson would keep her safe. So, there went that trust! Cashay really just doesn’t want to be paired up with Leo in the future because multiple people have said he doesn’t take the game seriously.

9:50 p.m. — A scary calm comes over Sarah as she gives Tyson a death stare and pledges her determination to come back in the game and embarrass him. Tyson says Sarah sunk her own ship by spooking all the other girls about being partnered with Leo. Furthermore, Tyson thinks taking a shot at Sarah is basically taking a shot at Ben.

9:59 p.m. — Tonight’s elimination challenge is called “A Dark Turn.” Teammates will be tied together and they’ll have to race into a container. Once inside the dark room, they will find a stack of film reels. There are four different sizes. They must memorize the stack and recreate what’s inside, on the outside. The first team to complete this task will stay in the game and take their opponent’s money. The losers go home empty-handed. When the horn blows, Cinco & Azah run right into the container. Leo & Sarah spend a lot of time figuring out measurements of the reels outside before they go into the dark container. Whose strategy will pay off? Leo & Sarah win pretty easily and immediately trash talk Tyson. It appears he pulled the trigger on his own alliance too soon. Cinco & Azah go home with nothing.

