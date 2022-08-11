‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 6 recap: Which duo becomes a casualty of ‘A Civil War’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” in the wake of a shocking blindside, players scramble for power and a pair of underdogs must choose between creating chaos or playing it safe. Who will be eliminated on tonight’s episode, “A Civil War”? Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 6 beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

MTV’s original competition series “The Challenge” got a CBS-style facelift with more than two dozen former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” competing against each other in a brand new reality TV show titled “The Challenge: USA.” T. J. Lavin hosts the grueling program, which will air every Wednesday night on CBS (and stream on Paramount Plus) throughout the summer. Click through our photo gallery of “The Challenge: USA” cast photos to see which 28 all-stars are competing.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! The most difficult water-based challenge of the season had Cinco Holland Jr. & Azah Awasum sinking to the bottom of the pack. Their challenge loss sent them straight into the arena. Tyson Apostol claimed another victory, this time with Cashay Proudfood. The “Survivor” champ took a shot within his own alliance, throwing Sarah Lacina into the arena along with her partner Leo Temory. Sarah & Leo dominated Cinco & Azah and returned to the house out for blood. How will Tyson’s misfire affect the game? We will find out on tonight’s episode of “The Challenge: USA”!

9:05 p.m. — With a new week comes new teams. Here are the duos paired up for this challenge: Tyson Apostol & Kyra Green, Ben Driebergen & Sarah Lacina, David Alexander & Desi Williams, Leo Temory & Cayla Platt, Danny McCray & Alyssa Lopez, Derek Xiao & Shannon St. Clair, Kyland Young & Cashay Proudfoot, Domenick Abbate & Angela Rummons and Enzo Palumbo & Justine Ndiba. Angela is annoyed and confused because she’s already been partnered with Domenick. T.J. says the algorithm will never put partners together twice, until it is mathematically impossible to do anything else. Angela responds, “I’m gonna need a recount here.” On the other hand, Domenick is thrilled.

9:07 p.m. — Sarah calls Tyson a total bitch and is determined to make him pay. More than anything, she’s upset that he lied to her face and told her she was safe. Tyson says if you take things personal, maybe you should just avoid all games. Later in the gym, Cashay cries as she tells Sarah that she just went along with what Tyson wanted. She explains that Tyson told her that Sarah gets close to people and then turns on them. Sarah responds, saying Tyson just doesn’t want her to beat him because she voted him out twice in “Survivor.” Sarah believes Tyson manipulated Cashay and doesn’t appear to have any ill will towards the “Love Island” star.

9:10 p.m. — The players arrive for their next challenge and Kyra reveals she has been puking all night. She’s trying not to let anyone know she feels awful. The challenge is called “Containment.” Four 40-foot containers are suspended 25 feet above the water. Pairs will run and jump into the water and then swim to their respective ladders, climb up, grab various symbols, solve a mathematical equation and a bunch of other complicated instructions. This is hard to follow! Let’s just see how it plays out.

9:20 p.m. — Domenick & Angela are up first. Sarah is hoping for the worst because she knows Angela is Tyson’s ally. They grab all their symbols and seem to do a solid job with the math. They finish successfully and I don’t think there’s any chance they’ll finish in last. I’m almost certain there are teams who can’t do math at all. Ben & Sarah are next, but as I suspected, they couldn’t figure out the math. They have to swim back out to their containers and figure out what they missed. Sarah finds a symbol she missed and has no one to blame but herself if they lose this challenge. The following teams look pretty solid until it’s Tyson & Kyra’s turn. Kyra wastes a lot of time, falls off a rope and eventually gives up, disqualifying them from the challenge. Sarah is thrilled, saying “Karma’s a bitch.”

9:30 p.m. — Tyson & Kyra get a saving grace when Enzo completely punks out, refusing to swing on a rope over water. Come on, man! Next up are David & Desi. They’re a powerful duo who work well together and absolutely kill this challenge. T.J. says the losers of this challenge are Enzo & Justine because Enzo didn’t even try. Tyson and Kyra both at least made an attempt to swing from their containers. The top three teams were David & Desi, Danny & Alyssa and Domenick & Angela. But the team to get it done the fastest was David & Desi! They are safe from elimination and will split $10,000 in their challenge accounts, qualifying both of them to run T.J.’s final. Now they’ll go back to the house and deliberate one team to send into the arena against Enzo & Justine.

9:35 p.m. — David & Desi both feel like they’ve been left out of conversations this season, so they’re excited to be put in the spotlight. They ask Enzo & Justine who they want to challenge. The losers don’t have much of an opinion. Desi tells David that Derek & Shannon mean nothing to her and would be an “easy throw-in” for her. David would like to take a shot at Tyson or Kyland. Look at that “Big Brother” cast crumble! Meanwhile, Cayla is terrified her and Leo will be tossed in the arena. They could easily be seen as a weak team, but she also knows that Kyra is completely depleted. It’s the perfect opportunity to throw Tyson in.

9:45 p.m. — T.J. introduces Enzo & Justine into the arena. Next, David & Desi send Derek & Shannon to compete against them. In the Diary Room, Desi reveals she wants to stay out of the drama. There’s no reason to put a target on her back. Meanwhile, Alyssa is pissed off at David for putting in another “Big Brother” player along with a girl that’s hurt. She has no respect for David’s “move” at all.

9:59 p.m. — In tonight’s arena, teams will transfer 60 tires onto a platform as fast as they can. The first duo to get it done wins tonight’s elimination round and stays in the game. Easy enough! Not quite. Just as the horn is about to blow, T.J. announces there’s a catch. Teams will have to spell words backwards. If they’re right, great! If they get the answer wrong, they will take five tires off their opponent’s stack. Derek & Shannon win the spelling contest and a five tire advantage. NOW the physical game begins. It’s a bit grueling, but Enzo & Justine look like they have a better stacking strategy. Will it pay off in the end? Derek & Shannon’s tires fall over and Enzo may just end up redeeming himself! Justine certainly has nothing to prove because she’s already won two eliminations. It comes down to mere seconds, but in the end Enzo & Justine pull of the victory! Justine is really impressive. Derek & Shannon are eliminated. Justine’s bank account rises to $8,000 while Enzo’s increases to $2,000.

