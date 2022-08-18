‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 7 recap: Which team gets smashed in ‘Wreck-Reational Driving’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” players are blindfolded and must navigate an epic crash course driving challenge in, “State of the Unions.” Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 7 beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

MTV’s original competition series “The Challenge” got a CBS-style facelift with more than two dozen former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” competing against each other in a brand new reality TV show titled “The Challenge: USA.” T. J. Lavin hosts the grueling program, which will air every Wednesday night on CBS (and stream on Paramount Plus) throughout the summer. Click through our photo gallery of “The Challenge: USA” cast photos to see which 28 all-stars are competing.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! In the wake of a shocking blindside, players scrambled for power and a pair of underdogs were forced to choose between creating chaos or playing it safe. Enzo Palumbo & Justine Ndiba lost the main challenge after Enzo chickened out and refused to swing on a rope above water. Their loss sent them straight into the arena and challenge winners David Alexander & Desi Williams threw in Derek Xiao & Shannon St. Clair to battle them. Ultimately, Enzo & Justine proved to be better strategists, with the latter winning her third elimination challenge of the season. Who will go home next on tonight’s all new episode of “The Challenge: USA”?

9:05 p.m. — The week kicks off with everyone being assigned a new teammate from the algorithm. The teams are: Enzo Palumbo & Angela Rummons, Danny McCray & Justine Ndiba, David Alexander & Cashay Proudfoot, Kyland Young & Kyra Green, Leo Temory & Alyssa Lopez, Domenick Abbate & Cayla Platt, Tyson Apostol & Sarah Lacina and Ben Driebergen & Desi Williams. Tyson is happy to be paired with Sarah because she’s currently coming after him. If she’s partnered with him, she can’t get rid of him!

9:06 p.m. — Kyland gets a little cocky in the Diary Room, stating that he, Tyson and Angela are the strongest competitors and the biggest targets in the house. He’s probably not wrong, they certainly have the most money. But there’s still something about Kyland that seems a little self-absorbed that he’s held onto ever since “Big Brother.” He’s hard to root for. He’s neither a hero or a villain, just sort of a snob. Later, Tyson asks Sarah if they can talk. She tells Tyson that he deserves to be there and run the final. Tyson knows that deep down in her heart, Sarah does not like him. Sarah admits in the Diary Room that she will NEVER trust him.

9:10 p.m. — Leo receives a phone call from his girlfriend that says his businesses back home are suffering. His employees are unhappy with him and they want him to come back to work. Leo thinks being on “The Challenge” and winning money would benefit them in the long run, but eventually concedes and says he will leave the show and come back home. He proceeds to pack up his stuff and as he walks out the door, Alyssa stops him. She’s concerned that if Leo leaves the game, it could ruin hers if she is his partner.

9:20 p.m. — Leo decides not to leave so Alyssa’s game is not at risk. They arrive at the challenge the next morning, which is called “Wreck-Reational Driving.” In this contest, players will drive a car with four balls attached to the side of it. If at any time their car wrecks, or all of their balls are popped, they’re out. The last car driving wins today’s challenge and be safe from elimination. The catch? The driver will be blindfolded, while the other teammate acts as their eyes from the passenger seat.

9:30 p.m. — Things are pretty funny when this challenge begins and cars gently smash into a couple garbage cans. As things progress people get more aggressive and this is anyone’s game! It’s not exactly an athletic competition. Leo was going just fine following Alyssa’s direction, but eventually he crashed them into the side of a hill and they wrecked their car, taking last place. Leo & Alyssa will automatically be sent into the arena. They are followed by Enzo & Angela, Kyland & Kyra, David & Cashay, Tyson & Sarah, Ben & Desi and Danny & Justine. The winners of this car wreck are Cayla & Domenick! What an unlikely duo.

9:35 p.m. — Leo & Alyssa sit down with Domenick & Cayla to discuss who they want to face off against in the elimination. Leo promises his head is in the game, despite how he almost quit less than 24 hours ago. $500,000 is on the line so he wants to get to the end. Alyssa isn’t interested in throwing out names to Domenick & Cayla because she’s not close to either of them. She doesn’t want her words to be used against her. Alyssa & Leo will just have to face whoever gets thrown in. Meanwhile, Domenick tells his partner that he’s considering Enzo & Angela, Kyland & Kyra or Tyson & Sarah. Cayla wants to make as many people on edge and unsure about their games as possible.

9:40 p.m. — Angela approaches Cayla and says the reason they’ve never talked game is because Cayla was never Angela’s target and never on her radar. Angela presents a solid deal to Cayla, saying even if Cayla is partnered with a man who wants to go into an elimination round later to earn money, Angela won’t put them in. Angela offers the same deal to Domenick. He doesn’t trust her at all. He wants Angela to feel what it’s like to be vulnerable.

9:45 p.m. — Domenick tells Kyland he’s on the shortlist to go into elimination. Could they possibly strike a deal? Kyland says he feels good about his odds going into an elimination alongside Kyra, but he doesn’t want to send Alyssa home. He would repay that favor to Domenick and Cayla if they keep him out of the arena this week. Finally, it’s game time! T.J. introduces Alyssa & Leo into the arena before Domenick & Cayla announce they’ll face off against Kyland & Kyra. Cayla says Kyland has had one-on-one conversations with everyone in the house except for her. She thought now that she was in power, maybe she might get that conversation. It never happened, making her decision very easy. If Kyland has zero interest in talking game with her, Kyland can hit the arena. Domenick is fine with the decision because he doesn’t want to race Kyland in a final. Angela is a strong female he could potentially be paired up with in the future.

9:50 p.m. — Tonight’s elimination contest is called “Ball & Chain.” There’s a giant wall in the middle of the arena. At the top of that wall are six panels. Behind every panel is a trivia question. There is also a rack of chained up medicine balls on either side. When T.J. says go, one play will have to prop their partner up to reveal one of the questions. On each ball there is an answer to every question. Their goal is to free that ball and then place it above every question. The first team to answer all six questions correctly will win tonight’s elimination round and stay in the game.

9:59 p.m. — Kyland thinks Domenick & Cayla are stupid for throwing them into the arena out of “revenge.” Wait a minute, didn’t he do the same thing to Xavier Prather a few weeks ago? Oh, how the tables have turned. Once the game begins, Alyssa & Leo take an early lead because Kyra has troubling on Kyland’s back. Eventually the teams start going back and forth, with one taking the lead over the other. With two questions remaining, Alyssa’s arms give out and she takes quite a tumble. Next, both teams realize they have wrong answers and have to start pulling down various medicine balls. Kyland & Kyra are the first team to ask for a check and T.J. tells them they’re wrong. Next, Alyssa & Leo are wrong. They continue battling back and forth until finally Alyssa & Leo pull off the win! Wow! Kyland & Kyra have been eliminated. What a contest!

