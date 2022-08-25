‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 8 recap: A secret alliance forms when T.J.’s algorithm crashes in ‘Independence Day’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” after a game-changing twist, a secret alliance makes plans to take control of the game in “Independence Day.” Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 8 beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

MTV’s original competition series “The Challenge” got a CBS-style facelift with more than two dozen former contestants from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” competing against each other in a brand new reality TV show titled “The Challenge: USA.” T. J. Lavin hosts the grueling program, which will air every Wednesday night on CBS (and stream on Paramount Plus) throughout the summer. Click through our photo gallery of “The Challenge: USA” cast photos to see which 28 all-stars are competing.

There are players remaining in the game (in order of money earned): Tyson Apostol, Alyssa Lopez, Angela Rummons, Leo Temory, Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, Domenick Abbate, David Alexander, Cayla Platt, Desi Williams, Sarah Lacina, Enzo Palumbo, Ben Driebergen and Danny McCray.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! Players were blindfolded and forced to navigate an epic crash course driving challenge. Underdogs Domenick & Cayla shocked the field with a win, while Leo & Alyssa finished in last place and were sent straight into the arena. Domenick & Cayla chose to aim for a big target, sending Kyland Young & Kyra Green into battle. The plan worked when Leo & Alyssa sent the heavily favored Kyland & Kyra packing. Who will go home next on tonight’s all new episode of “The Challenge: USA”?

9:05 p.m. — T.J. is tired of hearing players complain about his “perfect algorithm” so he announces from here on out this is an individual game. There are no more teammates. This puts a target on stronger players and Tyson admits he’s worried. It also makes weaker players like Cashay vulnerable — she can’t swim! She better cross her fingers they stay on land. The next morning, Ben and Danny have a conversation about staying “Survivor” strong. There are six players from “Survivor” in the game, and they would like to keep it that way. Tyson has proven to be snakey, but Ben and Danny think they can convince him to stay in their alliance and make sure strong “Survivor” players are facing off in the finale.

9:08 p.m. — Despite being perceived as the strongest woman in the game, Sarah is the only female that hasn’t qualified for the final. She’s determined to win the next challenge, and if she fails she wants to go into the arena. Later that night we see Ben wandering around. In the confessional he reveals he can’t sleep because he’s traumatized by the anniversary of his friend’s death, who he served alongside in the Marine Corps. While Ben goes through this difficult time, he emphasizes how important it is to have someone like Sarah in the game with him. He has full trust in her.

9:10 p.m. — Morning comes and the players arrive at their first challenge as individuals. The game is called “Having a Blast,” and players will ride on the back of a Zodiac boat. When they get up to speed, they will approach a tugboat that is dragging two runways. Those runways are covered in soap. Players will jump from the Zodiac to one of those runways and then run to a key station, place the key in a safe and repeat the process three more times. Players that insert four keys the fastest will win today’s challenge and split $10,000 in their bank accounts. Here’s the twist: Only men will see the arena! So although a woman will still win $5,000, only men will compete in tonight’s elimination challenge. One more thing — there will be two other players on the back of the tugboat blasting them with water cannons.

9:30 p.m. — The first round is Ben vs. Enzo. On the first approach Enzo cuts himself and he’s bleeding from his leg, but it doesn’t appear too bad. We see that alliances still matter here, because Sarah and Cayla are on water cannons and they aren’t even shooting them at Ben and Enzo at all. That could come into play later. As expected, Ben pretty much schools Enzo, but overall time still matters. At this point the “Meow Meow” just doesn’t want to get last. Next, the girls go and Cayla immediately falls off the platform and disqualifies herself. There’s a good chance she will end up in last place. Here are how the rest of the races play out: Tyson defeats Domenick, Angela defeats Cashay, Danny defeats David, Alyssa defeats Justine, Leo runs alone (and looks impressive!) and Desi runs alone, immediately falling off the runway and giving Cayla hopes of not finishing last. The silver lining here is that it’s a men’s elimination, so Desi doesn’t have to beat herself up too bad.

9:32 p.m. — T.J. announces that the man going straight into the arena is Enzo. He is devastated. Next, Angela is named the winner for the women, sending Sarah into full panic mode. She still doesn’t have enough money to run the final. For the men, Ben wins by just a few seconds over Leo. Ben is now qualified to run the final and Angela has just matched Tyson as the richest person in the house.

9:35 p.m. — Enzo sits down with the winners to discuss who he could face off against in the arena. Meow Meow doesn’t really care who he is up against as long as they have money. He wants to qualify for the final and then hide. After Enzo leaves, Angela wants to strike a deal with Ben. She says her and Alyssa are the strongest non-Survivor girls. If they win any challenges moving forward, they won’t throw in any of the men from “Survivor.” In return, Angela wants Ben to commit to not coming after her or Alyssa if a “Survivor” woman ever wins a challenge. Ben is uncomfortable with this proposition because it puts Desi and Sarah on the outs, but he says he’s on board. Now he has to rally the “Survivor” guys to go along with it.

9:45 p.m. — Angela sits down with Alyssa and Ben talks to the “Survivor” guys to unleash their new plan. Everyone seems on board for this new alliance. Later that night Enzo says his leg is hurting. He has stitches in it from falling in the challenge. The Meow Meow is definitely worried about how it will affect him in the arena, but he’s going to just wait it out and see how he feels. Sarah smells blood in the water and considers putting herself into the arena, even though it’s a men’s elimination. That is something that’s never been done before. Will T.J. even allow it? I guess we’ll find out.

9:50 p.m. — The players enter the arena and T.J. introduces Enzo as the featured player. The game is Hall Brawl and it’s a physical game that probably couldn’t be worse for Meow Meow. Danny (a former NFL player) is devastated he isn’t competing in this arena — but he doesn’t want to face off against Enzo because Enzo has no money to steal. When T.J. asks Ben and Angela who they are throwing in, they name Leo. Sorry, Sarah, I guess you’ll have to just win a challenge to get your money.

9:59 p.m. It’s time for Enzo and Leo to collide in this hallway and see who emerges out the other side the fastest. Enzo wins Round 1 and Round 2, eliminating Leo and taking his $9.000. Cayla is upset because three guys have yet to face an elimination and she thinks Leo deserves to be there. Leo doesn’t even say goodbye to the rest of the house. That’s a wrap for tonight!

