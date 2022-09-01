‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 9 recap: Sarah is out for blood and a secret alliance gets exposed [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” a vengeful player looks for payback after being sabotaged in the challenge, and the reveal of a secret alliance turns the game upside down in this episode titled “Nevertheless, She Persisted.” Follow along with our live blog of Season 1 Episode 9 beginning at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT on CBS.

There are 13 players remaining in the game (in order of money earned): Tyson Apostol, Angela Rummons, Alyssa Lopez, Enzo Palumbo, Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, Domenick Abbate, David Alexander, Cayla Platt, Desi Williams, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Challenge: USA”! Players faced another water challenge as they raced across soap-drenched runways while being blasted with a hose. Ben won for the men and Angela claimed victory on the women’s side. Enzo lost the challenge and went straight into the arena where he defeated Leo Temory in “Hall Brawl.” With $11,000 in his challenge bank account, the Meow Meow is now qualified for the final. Who will go home next on tonight’s all new episode of “The Challenge: USA”?

9:03 p.m. — The players are relaxing on a boat, twerking and enjoying life. It’s a day to let loose as a women’s elimination looms. A Fab 5 of ladies has emerged that includes Justine, Cayla, Desi, Cashay and Sarah. Apparently Angela and Alyssa are excluded from this ladies alliance because they’ve never really talked game with any of the Fab 5. Going into the next challenge, Sarah is the only woman without enough money to qualify for the final. She has nothing to lose and she’s fearless. Angela thinks Sarah has been “a lot of bark and no bite.” There’s quite a rivalry developing here.

9:06 p.m. — There’s some trouble in paradise among the “Survivor” crew. Ben trusts Sarah, but he doesn’t trust what she’s doing right now. He isn’t sure what’s going on with her all-female alliance. Sarah says Ben has been attached to Angela’s hip for the last week and she’s completely turned off. She will support Ben in any way she can, but if he makes a messy bed he has to lie in it. Meanwhile, Danny is the only man not qualified for the final. It’s a women’s elimination, so with nothing to lose he plans on going “balls to the wall” tonight and taking home that money.

9:08 p.m. — It’s time for T.J. to introduce the next challenge. In “Collect Four,” players will race up into a stadium and find designated colored tokens. They will bring the tokens down one at a time and place them on their board to collect four in a row. Here’s the catch — the backside of their tokens are black. They can use that to block anyone they want to keep that person from winning. Cayla looks around at her Fab 5 cohorts, hoping they understand how easy this will be to sabotage Angela and Alyssa, but it looks like nobody else is paying attention.

9:12 p.m. — This Fab 5 alliance wants to help Sarah get her money to qualify for the final. I’m not sure why they want to help a strong competitor make it further. It seems like a horrible idea. If I were them I would be doing anything possible to block Sarah from earning her money. Anyways, the competition begins and we’ll see how this all plays out! Angela and Alyssa have turned the tables and place their black tokens on Sarah’s board. You can see the rage in Sarah’s eyes as she pleads with everyone to target them back. Desi wisely minds her business and takes this as an opportunity to try to win this challenge for herself. Sarah continues to tell any and everyone that Angela and Alyssa need to be targeted. Meanwhile, in the Diary Room, Sarah promises that if she loses this challenge and automatically goes into the arena, she will be taking either Angela’s or Alyssa’s money and sending them home.

9:20 p.m. — Sarah is literally screaming at every single player to put their black tokens on Alyssa and Angela. Most of the men seem annoyed, especially Danny who is trying to win his own money to qualify for the final. Enzo wants no part in this drama and also just continues to fill up his own board with tokens. If she wants money so badly, why isn’t she excited to go into elimination? She’ll get her chance there. Anyways, Cayla is the only person willing to help Sarah at this point.

9:25 p.m. — The winner for the men is Danny! He banks $5k and has finally qualified for the final. On the women’s side the winner is Desi, shielding herself from the arena. She also confirms she has Sarah’s back, so her deliberation with Danny could get interesting. Meanwhile, Angela and Alyssa follow through with their strategy and Sarah finishes in last place. She will go to the arena tonight, but who will she face? That’s TBD, but for now Alyssa says she just can’t wait to laugh in Sarah’s face. Angela says the Fab 5 should be “so embarrassed” of their performance.

9:28 p.m. — After T.J. announces Danny and Desi as the winners of the challenge, he reminds Sarah she will be heading straight into the arena. Sarah says that’s fine with her and she’s happy to earn her place. She looks confident Danny and Desi will give her who she wants (Angela). Danny talks to the cameras saying, it’s a little interesting that Sarah just thinks she can have whatever she wants. It takes two people to make this decision and Danny has an alliance with Angela and Alyssa.

9:30 p.m. — Back at the compound, Angela and Alyssa talk about how entitled Sarah is. Next, Sarah joins Danny and Desi to discuss her thoughts. Sarah would like to challenge Angela or Alyssa in the arena. Danny tells her to put her emotions to the side and make sure she stays in the house. For Danny, Cashay is the ONLY option he wants to throw in. Sarah leaves and Danny spills the beans to Desi…kind of. He bends the truth a bit, saying he thought the “Survivor” men AND women were supposed to be working with Angela and Alyssa. In reality, the “Survivor” men don’t quite trust Desi and Sarah right now. Regardless, his goal is to get a “Love Island” person out of the house. Danny knows this isn’t going to end well if he doesn’t somehow get Desi back on his page.

9:35 p.m. — Desi is upset that she’s been excluded from discussions about this alliance. She realizes Sarah is a wildcard, but she trusted the “Survivor” men to keep her in the loop. Desi says Sarah is the only woman who is willing to challenge Angela in the arena. Danny and Desi part ways and now Danny knows he has to do damage control. Hours later, everyone goes out to the bar. I’m sure drinks will help this situation move right along! Alyssa pulls Sarah aside to hash things out, but it’s completely tense the entire time and goes nowhere. As Alyssa walks away, Sarah makes faces at her. Sarah is a police officer. This is someone on the force? It’s just immature. Next, Domenick pulls Desi aside and tries to convince her to go along with their plan. She still doesn’t trust Angela and Alyssa.

9:45 p.m. — As it becomes more and more clear that Danny won’t allow Angela to go into the arena, the Fab 5 decide they need to drive it home they want Alyssa to go in. Justine tells Sarah to calmly tell Danny this, which she does quickly and walks away. Again, Danny holds strong saying he will not take a shot at Alyssa. It’s an hour away from elimination and no decision has been made. What will happen if Danny and Desi can’t come to an agreement?

10:00 p.m. — T.J. welcomes everyone to the arena and introduces Sarah as the night’s first competitor. Next, he asks Desi and Danny to select one woman to head down to face off against Sarah. Danny picks Cashay. Desi picks Cashay as well, seemingly conceding. Sarah is furious. Desi says she can be pissed off at everyone and start a war or just be quiet and go to the final. She’s taking the easier route. Cashay heads down to the arena where she and Sarah will play “In a Roll.” Two giant steel wheels are each connected to a 300-foot rope and a ball. When T.J. says “Go,” Cashay and Sarah will run as fast as they can. The faster player will end up with that ball. Whoever wins two rounds first will stay in the game. The loser will be eliminated. The competition starts and Cashay can’t even get her wheel to turn. Humiliating. As expected, Sarah wins and we’ve seen the last of Cashay. Sarah comes back into the house with enough money to run in the final and still filled with rage.

