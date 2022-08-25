‘The Challenge’s’ eliminated contestant refuses to say goodbye to cast mates: ‘I think it’s pointless’

The eighth episode of “The Challenge: USA,” titled “Independence Day,” ended on a bit of a downer as the eliminated contestant refused to say goodbye to his fellow cast mates after losing the elimination game. Warning: this article contains SPOILERS for the August 24 episode of “The Challenge,” so read at your own risk!

To recap, this week marked the start of the individual aspect of the game, meaning there would be no more algorithm and no more teams. In the “Having a Blast” challenge, the players had to run across a soapy walkway transporting four different keys, all while being sprayed with water. The winners were Angela Rummans for the girls and Ben Driebergen for the boys. Since this week was a men’s elimination, that meant Angela and Ben had to agree on which man to send to the elimination to face off against Enzo Palumbo, who performed the worst for the males (he even cut his leg and had to require stitches).

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

“Big Brother’s” Angela and “Survivor’s” Ben decided to nominate Leo Temory for elimination, since neither of them had an alliance with “The Amazing Race” star. This decision angered Sarah Lacina, who wanted to be put up for elimination to prove her worth as a competitor and win her money to compete in the challenge. But the show’s rules prevented her from going up this week since it was a men’s elimination challenge.

The final game was a “Challenge” classic, “Hall Brawl,” in which the two contestants had to race down a narrow hallway and get past each other in order to ring their bell first. Whoever completed the task the fastest twice would win the elimination and steal the other person’s money. Enzo, who was noticeably much taller than Leo, easily won the comp and secured victory for himself. By eliminating Leo, Enzo also stole all of his money, a whopping bank of $9,000.

SEE ‘The Challenge: USA’ update: Who has won the most money?

After his loss, the cat lover went backstage and seemingly refused to come back out for the ritual farewell moment. “Do you feel good walking out and saying goodbye to everyone?” asked a producer. Leo simply responded, “I don’t know, I think it’s pointless.”

In a private confessional, a salty Leo signed off by saying, “I’m not used to living in a house with a bunch of messy strangers. You guys are all snakes, okay? You all snakes. Minus Cayla and Sarah and Desi, and maybe another couple, I don’t know. See you later.”