Everything to know about ‘The Circle’ Season 4 on Netflix

Alert! Netflix has revealed that “The Circle” Season 4 will debut on May 4, 2022 and it will take place over four weeks (see the full schedule below). At the end of this fourth season, the contestant who earns the highest rating from their fellow sequestered competitors will win a series-high $150,000 grand prize — up from $100,000. Netflix brands this cycle of its buzzy reality TV show as extra “spicy” with “more twists and turns than ever before.” Are you ready? Read on for everything to know about “The Circle” Season 4 cast/release date, including the list of real players and catfishes. For photos, scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access).

Season 4 schedule:

Week 1 (Wednesday, May 4): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, May 11): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, May 18): Episodes 9-12

Week 4 (Wednesday, May 25): Finale Episode

Michelle Buteau returns to host the fun and flirty social media competition for Season 4, though she doesn’t get to officially meet the contestants until the finale/reunion. This entertainer won the 2021 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special for her Netflix project “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.”

The five contestants who have chosen to play the game as themselves are: Yu Ling Wu, Crissa Jackson, Alyssa Ljubicich, Rachel Evans and Frank Grimsley.

The four deceptive players entering the condo as a catfish are: Josh Brubaker (as Bru), Alex Brizard (as Nathan), John Franklin (as Carol) and Parker Abbott (as Paul).

On April 27, Netflix released a first-look preview trailer for Season 4, which you can watch below. One of the twists this year is a “data breach,” which prompts Frank to hilariously declare, “Uh-uh, girl, y’all need to pay y’all f***ing bill!” At the end of the video, the word “spice” appears decorated with the colors of the British flag, hinting that we may see one or two Spice Girls pop up. Hmm, are secret celebrities “what you want, what you really, really want” on “The Circle”?

For those keeping track at home, the first three winners of “The Circle” U.S. version were two completely honest people (Season 1’s Joey Sasso and Season 3’s James Andre Jefferson Jr.) and one sneaky catfish (Season 2’s Deleesa St. Agathe, who played as her boyfriend Trevor). Do you think a real person or a catfish will win Season 4? Stay tuned.