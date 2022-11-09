‘The Crown’: Dominic West on ‘Becoming Charles’ [WATCH]

Now that Charles III’s seven-decade tenure as heir to the British throne has come to an end, Dominic West is under heightened scrutiny as the actor tasked with playing him on “The Crown.” The 53-year-old “The Wire” alum will make his debut as the former Prince of Wales when the 1990s-set fifth season of the popular Netflix drama drops on November 9. Watch West recount the process of “Becoming Charles” and depicting perhaps the most taxing period of the man’s life in the exclusive video featurette above.

West explains that the driving thematic force behind this season is the dichotomous existence of a “1950s outlook on the monarchy and on public life” and “modern day” sensibilities. “Charles is sort of caught between the two,” he says, indicating that the middle-aged future king was expected to carry on a legacy that members of his generation and beyond realized was no longer entirely feasible.

This new season will focus primarily on the dissolution of Charles’s marriage to Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), which was partly expedited by his affair with his eventual second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams). West sought to understand how showrunner Peter Morgan “sees Charles at that time and… wants to tell that story” and has consequently developed a sympathetic attitude toward the royal, emphasizing that his having been stuck in said love triangle was “a horrible burden.”

West inherits this role from Josh O’Connor, who, in 2021, collected an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award (as well as his second ensemble SAG Award) for his fourth season performance. Speaking of his naturally more mature take on Charles, West describes the prince as being “at the prime of his life but at the depths of his tragedy,” adding that he is “low in spirits” yet “galvanized… in terms of what he wants to do with his life… and for the monarchy.”

All 10 episodes of “The Crown” season 5 are available to stream beginning November 9 on Netflix.

