‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki on ‘Becoming Diana’ [WATCH]

Stepping into Princess Diana’s shoes is no easy feat for an actress, especially when she is responsible for reenacting the most tragic chapters of her life. That is the task at hand for 32-year-old “The Crown” newcomer Elizabeth Debicki, who is set to inspire a greater than usual amount of analysis with her portrayal of the iconic royal during the Netflix series’ fifth season. Watch her explain the uniquely challenging process of “Becoming Diana” on “The Crown” in the interview above.

Debicki has taken on the mantle of portraying the Princess of Wales from Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Emma Corrin, who set the character’s in motion last season. Her story’s continuation, which begins in 1990, is described by Debicki as one of “disintegration” and “evolution.” To the first point, much of the season’s plot will focus on the “inevitable breakdown” of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles (Dominic West) and “the isolation that she experiences as a result.” As “she becomes more and more removed from the rest of the royal family” and her children “become more independent of her,” Debicki’s Diana becomes a “more and more solitary figure.”

The actress goes on to observe that she saw the ostracized Diana as having been inspired to “grow other pieces of her life,” which included active involvement in numerous charities both prior to and following her 1996 divorce. Just how deeply the series will delve into the event and aftermath of her untimely death at age 36 remains to be seen.

Debicki admits to initially feeling unsure of exactly how to tackle this important role, explaining that there is a “huge tsunami of information” associated with the late princess. She was able to accomplish the goal thanks in part to her close collaboration with West, which she says involved them “always looking for the footage… that was the most honest.” In that way, she found it easier to convey this story of “somebody [finding] their center again.”

All 10 episodes of “The Crown” season 5 are available to stream beginning November 9 on Netflix.

