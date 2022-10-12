Will ‘The Crown’ make Golden Globes history with 4th individual Best Drama Actress win?

After taking a year off, Netflix’s “The Crown” is re-entering the awards derby with its fifth season premiering on November 9. A longtime favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the regal series is expected to rack up an impressive nomination count at the 2023 Golden Globes, with our current racetrack odds anticipating six mentions and two wins, for Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actress. If “The Crown” wins a fourth lead actress trophy, it would make Golden Globes history as the only TV show to win four in this category for four separate women. “Murder, She Wrote” previously won four, but all for the same person: the late Angela Lansbury.

Awards pundits are already eyeing a win for either Imelda Staunton for her first season portraying Queen Elizabeth II or for Elizabeth Debicki for her depiction of Diana, Princess of Wales. The Globes have been apt to award each of the actresses portraying The Queen, with Claire Foy triumphing in 2017 and Olivia Colman winning in 2020. The track record was shaken up a bit in 2021; while still sticking with an actress from “The Crown,” the prize was awarded to Emma Corrin for her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales. Looking closer at throughout Globes history, each Best Drama Series win for the series was accompanied by a win for Drama Actress, and if our predictions are indicative of future success, expect a win for either Staunton or Debicki.

A fourth Drama Actress win for “The Crown” would be uncharted territory for the Globes, with four wins for four individual actresses, all for the same series. This could create a compelling narrative for both Staunton and Debicki, who could be duking it out the entire awards season. For the show’s fourth season, three separate actresses took home each of the major awards, with Corrin triumphing at the Golden Globes, Gillian Anderson beating her lead co-stars at SAG, and Colman taking home the Emmy.

With Staunton and Debicki appearing as frontrunners in the category, anything could happen, but as we’ve seen with the previous season, the series seems to be impervious to a vote-splitting problem. Seemingly, the only prospective nominee that could throw a wrench into their success is reigning Emmy champ Zendaya. Though she has never been nominated at the Globes, the “Euphoria” star is currently in second place in our combined odds, but with her show having an explosive Season 2, along with her undeniable performance, a win isn’t totally out of the cards.

Fortunately for the two “The Crown” actresses, timing is on their side. The Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled for January 10, 2023, with nominations announced on December 12, 2022. With Season 5 debuting in November, the HFPA will undoubtedly have Staunton and Debicki fresh on their minds, while Zendaya’s performance, as powerful as it may be, may suffer from such a large time gap, having premiered in January 2022.

The timeline of the series is also beginning to creep into more current events, and with Staunton’s portrayal of an older Elizabeth, voters may begin to see more of the Queen they grew up seeing in the media, making her performance the more relatable of the previous iterations. Staunton also has an impeccable pedigree attached to her name, with Golden Globe, Oscar and SAG Award nominations for her titular role in 2004’s “Vera Drake,” an Emmy nom for her performance as Alma Reville in 2012’s “The Girl,” a SAG Ensemble win for “Shakespeare in Love,” plus tons of audience recognition for her devilish performance as Deloris Umbridge in the ”Harry Potter” series.

Debicki will also have her share of fans from her burgeoning blockbuster career. Her high profile films such as “The Great Gatsby,” “Widows,” “Tenet” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film series have made her a very in-demand actress, and a role as coveted as Princess Diana could put her on the track to become one of this generation’s premier prestige players.

Another unpredictable element that could conceivably ensure that all eyes are on “The Crown” is the untimely passing of Queen Elizabeth II. There has been a peaked interest in the royal family and their well-being, keeping the Windsor family at the forefront of the world’s minds. This potential embrace from the Globes could point to another “The Crown” sweep for the rest of the season, and reinstate the Golden Globes as the trend setter that the ceremony has been in the past.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions