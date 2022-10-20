‘The Crown’: Judi Dench urges Netflix to add disclaimer in scathing letter

Dame Judi Dench, who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love,” has had enough of the more modern (and wildly popular) version of British royalty, “The Crown.” Dench, who also played Queen Victoria in “Mrs. Brown” and “Victoria and Abdul,” expressed her discontent in a letter to The Times of London, tsk-tsk-ing Peter Morgan’s Netflix series ahead of its fifth season, which continues the story of the monarchy into the 1990s.

Though the production has assured that the fatal car accident itself will not be depicted on screen (Princess Diana’s death would actually take place in Season 6), there are some who are pushing back against what they call sensationalism about too-recent history. The former British Prime Minister John Major (played on the show by Jonny Lee Miller) has harrumphed that “The Crown” is a “barrel-load of nonsense” (apparently there are scenes in the new season in which he and now-King Charles conspire to get the Queen to abdicate).

Dench, 87, wrote, “Sir John Major is not alone in his concerns that the latest series of ‘The Crown’ will present an inaccurate and hurtful account of history.” She continued, “Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series—that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence—this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

She went on to write, “While many will recognize ‘The Crown’ for the brilliant but fictionalized account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true,” and added, “Indeed, the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

She concluded by noting, “The time has come for Netflix to reconsider—for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers.”

Peter Morgan paused shooting on the project last month, out of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth’s death. He also called the series “a love letter” to her. In 2006, he wrote the script for “The Queen” for director Stephen Frears, also set around the time of Diana’s death. It won Dame Helen Mirren an Oscar.

“The Crown” has won 21 Emmys off an astronomical 61 nominations, including trophies for Claire Foy, Josh O’Connor, Tobian Menzies, Gillian Anderson, John Lithgow, and Olivia Colman.

The new season, which debuts on November 9, features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions