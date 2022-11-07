Compare ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast to the Real-Life Royals [PHOTOS]

Fans of the hugely popular Netflix series “The Crown” have reason to rejoice, as it is finally time for the premiere of the show’s highly anticipated season 5 on Nov 9. For the second and last time, the show has reached the end of a two-year hiatus that coincided with a complete overhaul of its cast. Now that more than half of the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the British throne has been told, viewers will be treated to a dramatization of the last third of her life, with an initial focus on the tumultuous fifth decade of her reign. Before you watch season 5 of “The Crown,” check out our photo gallery comparing 10 of the cast to the real-life royals and public figures that they portray.

Heading into the fifth season of “The Crown,” 66-year-old Imelda Staunton has inherited the role of Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, who herself succeeded Claire Foy. Whether or not she will follow in her predecessors’ footsteps by winning an Emmy for the series remains to be seen, but the overall quality of past seasons indicates that she should be provided with adequate material. This new season will resemble the fourth in that it will focus heavily on the doomed marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who will now be played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, respectively.

As the third and final “Crown” cast, Staunton and her costars are faced with the daunting responsibility of sticking the show’s landing, but their collective decades of acting experience should give them no trouble at all. Use our gallery to judge for yourself how they measure up to their real-life counterparts.

