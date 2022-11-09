Compare ‘The Crown’ Seasons 1 and 2 Cast to the Real-Life Royals [PHOTOS]

Half a dozen years into its existence, Netflix’s “The Crown” stands as one of the streamer’s most successful original series. Over the course of four seasons, the creatives behind the show have painted a somewhat embellished portrait of the first half of Elizabeth II’s reign as Queen of the United Kingdom. Before watching season 5, which starts streaming Nov.9, take a look through our photo gallery comparing 15 of “The Crown” season 1 and 2 cast to the real-life royals and public figures that they portrayed.

When “The Crown” premiered in November 2016, Queen Elizabeth II had just recently broken the record for longest-serving monarch in British history, and the time was right to start looking back (both fondly and critically) at her life on the throne. Peter Morgan, who had already told parts of this story on screen (“The Queen”) and stage (“The Audience”), created the series, which originally starred 32-year-old Claire Foy as the vicenarian princess-turned-queen. Audiences responded quite favorably to her performance (which eventually covered a narrative period of 16 years) and she was twice nominated for the Best Drama Actress Emmy, winning on her second outing in 2018.

Foy and her fellow original “Crown” castmates passed their roles on to older actors for season 3, but they are still well-remembered as the ones who put the show on the map. Use our gallery to judge for yourself how they measured up to their real-life counterparts.

