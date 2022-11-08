Compare ‘The Crown’ Seasons 3 and 4 Cast to the Real-Life Royals [PHOTOS]

“The Crown” swept the 73rd Primetime Emmys with a total of 11 wins, including five for acting and one for Best Drama Series. Now, after a two-year hiatus, the show is back for its fifth season with an all-new, aged-up cast. Before watching this depiction of the British royal family’s lives during the 1990s commences, a reflection on the show’s third and fourth seasons is in order, especially since the latter was arguably its most successful so far. Check out our gallery comparing 15 of “The Crown” season 3 and 4 cast to the real-life royals and public figures that they portrayed.

The third and fourth seasons of “The Crown” respectively premiered in November 2019 and November 2020 and covered a quarter century of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign over the United Kingdom. Hot off her Oscar victory for “The Favourite,” 45-year-old Olivia Colman inherited the regal role from its originator, Claire Foy, and went on to emulate her by winning a Best Drama Actress Emmy for her farewell season. In its fourth year, “The Crown” shifted a large portion of its focus to young Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), whose recently concluded 70-year tenure as heir apparent was the longest ever recorded.

Colman and her castmates’ awards haul speaks to the quality of their performances, but you can use our gallery to judge for yourself how they measured up to their real-life counterparts on a physical level. Once you refresh your memory, be sure to catch the November 9 fifth season premiere of “The Crown” on Netflix.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?