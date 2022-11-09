‘The Crown’ recap video: What happened in seasons 1 to 4? [WATCH]

After two years, Netflix viewers no longer have to wait to see the continuation of the British royal family’s story on “The Crown.” The show’s fifth season, which features an entirely new cast and takes place at the cusp of the turn of the 21st century, marks the beginning of the end of the journey, given that more than half of lead character Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has already been depicted. Before you stream the newest batch of episodes, catch up on “The Story So Far” by watching “The Crown” recap video above.

Season 4 concluded with the heir to the throne, Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), being strongly advised against divorcing Princess Diana (Emma Corrin). The unhappily married royals, who will now be played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, have practically always been portrayed on the series as incompatible. Throughout the last season, “Diana dazzles on the world stage, [but] upsets the publicity-shy royals with her growing celebrity,” while the more dutifully restrained Charles carries on a not-so-secret affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (then Emerald Fennell; now Olivia Williams).

“While she brings out the best in [Charles], Camilla is already [married to] a mutual friend,” and, regardless, “the queen refuses to allow a split” between her son and daughter-in-law. Since Season 3, there has been a “growing tension” between the queen and prince “over the role of the crown and the impact of the institution on his personal life.” Indeed, “the war between what the heart desires and what the institution allows has been building” since the series began, as illustrated by the queen’s own marriage.

In the very first episode of “The Crown,” Elizabeth (Claire Foy; later Olivia Colman and now Imelda Staunton) weds Prince Philip (Matt Smith; Tobias Menzies; Jonathan Pryce), who has since “learned to accept a supporting role as the world’s most famous husband” and suppress his persistent “identity crisis.” The queen’s sister, Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby; Helena Bonham Carter; Lesley Manville), has been shown to struggle in her relationships to a greater extent, especially in her one failed marriage.

Throughout the series, the long-tenured queen has “[navigated] her own setbacks” and “[found] herself challenged by changing times.” As the Charles-and-Diana-centric fifth season begins, the monarch is “entering her late 60s and is about to witness one of the most notorious and public breakups of the 20th century.” History proves that she and the institution made it through, but it certainly could not have been easy.

All 10 episodes of “The Crown” season 5 are available to stream beginning November 9 on Netflix.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions