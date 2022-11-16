‘The Crown’ Season 5 cast category submissions for awards shows: Who’s lead? Who’s supporting? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gold Derby has learned exclusively how Netflix’s “The Crown” is planning to campaign its lead and supporting performers for the upcoming winter awards shows. (See “The Crown” Season 5 cast category submissions below.) These decisions will have utmost importance for the upcoming Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, however the SAG Awards won’t be affected as that guild combines leads and supportings together on the television side.

Netflix has submitted one lead actress for contention, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, as well as one lead actor, Dominic West as Prince Charles. All other performers on “The Crown” Season 5 are being submitted in supporting categories, including supporting actresses Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and supporting actors Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Staunton follows in the footsteps of Claire Foy (Seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (Seasons 3 and 4), both of whom won a lead Golden Globe and Emmy for the regal role. Foy also claimed back-to-back solo SAG Awards and a guest star Emmy when she later appeared in a flashback.

West replaces Josh O’Connor (Seasons 3 and 4), who took home lead trophies at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Emmy Awards and was also up for a solo SAG Award.

Debicki steps in for Emma Corrin (Season 4), who was campaigned as a lead actress where she won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, and earned notices at the Emmys and SAG Awards.

SEE Acting royalty: The 3 queens of ‘The Crown’ are everywhere this awards season

Manville takes on the role originally played by Vanessa Kirby (Seasons 1 and 2) and Helena Bonham Carter (Seasons 3 and 4). Kirby received an Emmy nom while Carter contended at the Globes, Critics Choice, SAG Awards and Emmys.

Miller is a new presence on “The Crown” Season 5, though it’s interesting to note that prior actors who played Prime Ministers did well at awards shows, including John Lithgow as Winston Churchill (Season 1) and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher (Season 4).

Pryce supersedes both Matt Smith (Seasons 1 and 2) and Tobias Menzies (Seasons 3 and 4). Smith scored a supporting Emmy nomination while Menzies won a supporting Emmy, earned a lead Golden Globe bid, and was nominated in both lead and supporting at Critics Choice.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions