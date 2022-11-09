‘The Crown’ season 5 cast on ‘proving the continued relevance’ of the Royal Family

On the eve of the premiere of the fifth season of “The Crown,” Edith Bowman hosted a virtual press conference with six of the Netflix drama’s new cast members: Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, and Dominic West. Having inherited their roles as British royal family members and associates from the younger cast of Season 4, these performers are tasked with depicting their established characters’ “biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain.”

Read their responses to questions regarding the experience of bringing these iconic figures to life.

Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II): “When you’ve got the writing there that does probably about 80%, if not more, of the work… the challenge is getting the audience to come inside, hopefully, and see what you’re feeling without showing what you’re feeling… I think for all of us… this family… we are locked. We are confined with our behavior, but what Peter Morgan is trying to do is give us a life inside that confinement.

Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip): “[Filming the series has] reinforced my feelings about [the British monarchy]… Looking at Prince Philip, it’s made me much more aware of the kind of man he was behind the headlines. I mean, he spent… most of his life getting a bad press as a kind of grumpy, irascible person… and finding out more about the man who was behind all that has changed my view of him.”

Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana): “The show does feel like an enormous responsibility… bringing [my] interpretation to Peter [Morgan]’s interpretation of this person, but, then, the people watching the show come… with such attachment and memory and a sense of ownership, too, over these characters… So, you have to leave a kind of space for that… It’s a beautiful process but it’s also very challenging.”

Dominic West (Prince Charles): “[Working with my son (Senan West)] was very moving… I’d never seen him act, and he had this amazing innocence to him that was extraordinary to watch… It’s very difficult when you act with children to have a physical intimacy… and with him, that was sort of obviously not a question, which made it much easier… It was really moving and I think he enjoyed it.”

Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret): “What can happen in “The Crown” is, you can actually sort of ignore the real events. It’s more about what these people are feeling and thinking… The great thing about our scripts is that [they] can absolutely with a microscope hone in on what any of these characters are feeling… It’s great to be able to tell the really personal and private stories about these people and to humanize them.”

Jonny Lee Miller (John Major): “I grew up in a very socialist household… We thought we knew who John Major was and what he was about, [but], the more I learned about him, the more I began to like him… My respect for him grew massively… When you’re playing whoever you’re playing… you’re trying to sort of fall in love with them. That’s always a fascinating journey.”

