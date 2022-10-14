‘The Crown’ Season 5 premiere date finally set: See new photos of the cast

The two-year wait is coming to an end.

On Friday, Netflix unveiled a fresh look at the upcoming fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut “The Crown,” created by Peter Morgan. The series documents the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and details many aspects of the Royal Family. It will return to Netflix on November 9 with 10 episodes.

Throughout the years, the show has covered topics such as Elizabeth’s marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the birth of Prince Edward, Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister, and much more. The fifth and sixth seasons will be the last, focusing on the Queen’s reign of the 21st century as well as the death of Princess Diana.

This past decade for the Royal Family has been well documented by journalists and reporters alike. Princess Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki stated, “That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time because, in the journey of ‘The Crown’ so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family. In the ’90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to.”

Prince Charles actor Dominic West also touched upon the last cast change, stating, “I think people understand because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation. This is an evoking of a character.”

Imelda Staunton, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the series, says she hopes she has done her duty to viewers. “What has been nice, and I hope I don’t prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing her as the queen. So, let’s just hope that works out for them because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do about it now,” she said.

“The Crown” has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards so far, including Best Drama Series in 2021 for its fourth season. Numerous actors have won Emmy Awards for their work on the show, including Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, both of whom played Queen Elizabeth II before Staunton.

“The Crown” Season 5 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 9, 2022. See photos below.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions