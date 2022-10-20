‘The Crown’ Season 5 trailer: Diana reaches her breaking point but ‘won’t go quietly’

“The Crown” is back, and things are, to quote another prestige drama, not great, Bob.

Netflix finally dropped the first trailer for Season 5 of “The Crown” on Thursday (watch above), teasing a season of turmoil and tumult as the Emmy-winning series enters the 1990s, an infamously difficult time for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) is in crisis mode as the marriage between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) implodes very publicly. The future (and now current) king calls for a “more modern monarchy that reflects the world outside,” to which his mother coolly says, “I don’t think it’s my behavior that’s threatening its survival.”

Meanwhile, as the woeful strains of a cover of The Verve‘s “Bitter Sweet Symphony” play, Diana laments, “People will never really understand how it’s really been for me. I never stood a chance.” We get glimpses of her iconic revenge dress as she’s pressured to remain silent. But Diana “won’t go quietly” and will “battle ’til the end,” sitting down for her notorious TV interview about the divorce.

SEE ‘The Crown’ Season 5 first look photos

The penultimate season of the royal drama features the second and final cast overhaul, with Staunton, West and Debicki taking over for Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, respectively. Other new cast members include Jonathan Pryce (replacing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip), Lesley Manville (replacing Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret), Olivia Williams (replacing Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles) and Jonny Lee Miller (replacing Marc Ozall as Prime Minister John Major). Colman, O’Connor and Menzies won Emmys last year for their performances in Season 4 of the show, which swept all seven drama categories at the main Emmy ceremony.

The series is currently in production on the sixth and final season with the same cast, but paused production last month “out of respect” after the queen’s death.

“The Crown” Season 5 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

