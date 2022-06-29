The Dremeka Choir is ‘fantastically creepy’ enough for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 5 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 21 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for a fifth week of round 1 auditions. As a panel that typically loves choirs, the judges were surprised when The Dremeka Choir first started to sing as one of the world’s only metal choirs. Watch the full audition in the video above.

When Simon asked the group what their name means, the leader explained that “dremeka” is an ancient term for “dream machine.” Because they’re also a choir, the judges were expecting to hear something angelic and dreamlike, but instead they were treated to the surprising and, well, nightmarish sound of what Simon later likened to “demons” and called “fantastically creepy.” Indeed as soon as they first began to sing in their deep growling voices with strobe lights flashing like lightning, both the judges and the audience were quite confused.

When they transitioned into their rendition of the Britney Spears song “Toxic,” Heidi was fed up and hit her red X buzzer, but by this time the other judges and the crowd had been drawn in to the entertainment of their art. In his review, Simon said he gets it because he, too, is open to the dark side sometimes. Sofia admitted that she thought it would be boring, but ultimately it was “very spectacular.” When the band pointed out how rare metal choirs are, Howie said that she didn’t even know that art existed and congratulated them on “opening the eyes and ears of America.” Still, Heidi maintained that she didn’t think people would “necessarily buy tickets” to see them and so he had to opt out of the three votes to send them through.

