How ‘The Dropout’ can drop into the highly competitive Limited Series Emmy race

“The Dropout” is among many star-driven limited series competing for the attention of viewers (and Emmy voters) this TV season. The Hulu series stars Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried as entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of criminal fraud for swindling investors on the accuracy of her blood test technology. The series operates as a compelling rise-and-fall journey for Holmes’ company, Theranos, and delves into the psyche of the disgraced CEO that drove her to chase success by any means necessary.

TV critics have not only praised Seyfried for her chilling portrayal of Holmes but the series around her. Multiple reviewers compare “The Dropout” favorably to similar true-crime series released this year. Variety writes, “‘The Dropout’ succeeds where ‘Inventing Anna’ doesn’t,” while Time claims that Seyfried’s approach to making her character human is “refreshing,” particularly “at a time when so many docudramas delight in mocking their subjects.” The series boasts an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 70 reviews.

A slew of buzzy shows will be in contention for Best Limited Series at the Emmys this year, but “The Dropout” is widely expected to make the list of five nominees. The Hulu series sits in fourth place in our odds, behind “Dopesick,” “The White Lotus,” “Maid” and “Station Eleven.” Seyfried is a strong contender for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress, while past Emmy nominee Naveen Andrews plus winners William H. Macy and Laurie Metcalf are all bubble contenders in the supporting categories.

Whether “The Dropout” retains its red-hot buzz in time for Emmy voting this summer will be the question, but the show’s compelling central figure can only help. “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” a documentary about Holmes and Theranos, was nominated for an Emmy in 2019, while another narrative adaptation is coming soon by Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence taking on the idiosyncratic businesswoman.

