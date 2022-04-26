‘The Essex Serpent’ trailer: Watch Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes in Apple TV+ limited series

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for the upcoming limited series “The Essex Serpent,” which stars SAG and Emmy Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston.

The show is based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name. It will debut globally with the first two episodes being released on Friday, May 13, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 10.

Set in Victorian England featuring a star-studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

“The Essex Serpent” is directed by BAFTA Award-nominee Clio Barnard, written by BAFTA Award-nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions