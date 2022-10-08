‘The Fabelmans’ maintains lead in Oscar race for Best Picture despite pressure from ‘TAR,’ ‘Banshees,’ ‘Women Talking’

“The Fabelmans” was the first Steven Spielberg film ever to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the gambit seems to have paid off in terms of the film’s Oscar hopes. It won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF and got out front in the derby, and so far it has stayed there. Now almost all of this fall’s biggest contenders have been shown to critics and/or festival attendees and “Fabelmans” maintains its lead in Expert journalists’ forecasts for Best Picture. But it faces pressure from multiple other films in the conversation.

As of this writing all 21 Experts are predicting that “The Fabelmans” will at least be nominated for Best Picture, and a whopping 17 of those are predicting the film to win. Even more of them (18 out of 21) are predicting Spielberg will win his third Best Director Oscar for his semiautobiographical film. Elsewhere the film is favored for nominations for Best Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch), and Best Original Screenplay. It’s competitive for the win in all of those races too.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is its closest threat: all 21 Experts predict it will be nominated, though none are currently betting on it to win. Several films, however, do have one Expert apiece predicting they will upset. Tim Gray (Variety) is going out on a limb for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) bets on “Women Talking.” Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) is on the “Banshees of Inisherin” bandwagon. And Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) is backing “TAR.”

But it’s always worth remembering that this time last year “CODA” looked uncertain even for a Best Picture nomination, let alone the win. So there’s still plenty of time to blow this race wide open.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?