‘The Fabelmans’ opens to rave reviews: Next stop, the Oscars

Steven Spielberg’s movie memoir “The Fabelmans” opened on November 11 to some of the best reviews of his 50-year career. His period piece scores an impressive 94 at Rotten Tomatoes and 85 at MetaCritic. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who just turned 75, was inspired to finally tell the story of his early years. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle plays Sammy, a version of the young Steven, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as his parents, Seth Rogen as a family friend, and Judd Hirsch as a cantankerous uncle.

Spielberg co-wrote this Universal release with Tony Kushner (who scripted “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story” for the director). In our updated Oscar odds, “The Fabelmans” holds onto its lead in the Best Picture race and Spielberg is on track to take home his third Best Director trophy. He and Kushner sit just behind Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and their innovative script for the spring hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Among Spielberg’s other long-time collaborators to work on “The Fablemans” are cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, editor Michael Kahn and composer John Williams. That trio of talent has racked up slews of Oscar nominations and wins for their work with Spielberg and all our predicted to reap bids this year.

“The Fabelmans” had its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and bagged the People’s Choice Award. Since 2008, 13 of the 14 winners of the Toronto audience award have gone on to contend for Best Picture at the Oscars (the exception to the rule: 2011’s “Where Do We Go Now?” from Lebanon.). Five of them — “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The King’s Speech,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Green Book,” and “Nomadland” — won the top prize at the Academy Awards.

