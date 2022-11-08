Steven Spielberg sobbed on ‘The Fabelmans’ set ‘a lot,’ according to Seth Rogen

Steven Spielberg’s memoir film “The Fabelmans” had its U.S. premiere at AFI fest this weekend, after winning the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which, for years, has marked a near-guarantee for a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Several of the cast members spoke with The Hollywood Reporter from the event, and all agreed that making this movie was more than just a bit unusual. Seth Rogen, who thought the first call from the great director was “to yell at me for some joke I’d made” later approached Michelle Williams to double-check that something special was in the air.

“‘You’ve worked with Scorsese, does this seem different than that?’” he asked the actress, who responded, “‘Oh this is way different. This is a singular experience.’”

Rogen reported that Spielberg would regularly burst into tears on set. “He would cry a lot, openly,” he said. “We’d show up on set and he would just see a certain piece of wardrobe or a certain piece of set dec[oration] or everyone coming together to recreate a certain thing. I saw him cry dozens of times throughout filming the movie which was actually very beautiful and I think made everyone want to really honor what he was doing. You saw how much it meant to him and how truthful he was being.”

The movie is set during key years in Spielberg’s own childhood when his parents were going through a separation under very peculiar circumstances. Spielberg’s co-writer Tony Kushner said the film is “a character-driven story that I can only hope will be relatable to anyone who ever grew up in a complicated family—and there’s no such thing as a family that isn’t complicated.”

This marks the Pulitzer-winning Kushner’s fourth collaboration with Spielberg, and he confessed that it was he who came up with the brilliant name for the family. As he explained: “Spielberg means play-mountain; ‘spieler’ is an actor in Yiddish, and a ‘spiel’ can be speech or can be a play. I’ve always thought how wild that this guy is this great once-in-a-century storyteller who would be called Spielberg, play-mountain.” He continues, “I wanted to have some of that meaning, and I’ve always liked the German word ‘fabel,’ which means fable. And because the movie is autobiographical for Steven but it isn’t an autobiography, it’s not a documentary, so there’s a fictional element as well.”

Spielberg’s three sisters were very involved in the production, and Gabriel Labelle spoke of a great many group hugs after big takes. “You could feel it, it’s a really personal project and it was really special for everybody to be a part of so everybody just understood. It was actually really comforting,” he said.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions