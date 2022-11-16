‘The Fabelmans’: Steven Spielberg is finally allowing us to peer inside his soul (SPOILERS)

Steven Spielberg has always proven to be something of an enigma. He’s not only the most commercially successful filmmaker of the past nearly half-century but also the most beloved. In point of fact, he is alone among movie producers and directors whose name elicits excitement, compassion, whimsy, longing, a sense of awe. He’s the cuddly teddy bear of cinema, a man we have come to see as the embodiment of our collective sense of childlike wonder. We identify no other creative as such a larger-than-life personality in his own right. Not even Scorsese or Tarantino can match the Spielberg reputation with the general public. He’s the guy who gave us “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Jurassic Park” and enough escapist thrills to leave us with the unmistakable impression that he’s family.

The paradox part comes in how little of himself Spielberg has permitted us to see. He’s presented filmgoers with the childhood he never had, over and over again. However, he hasn’t ever, metaphorically or otherwise, flung open that curtain to allow us to peer inside. At the same time, he’s said to be especially guarded with those he doesn’t know well or trust, not nearly as intimate or forthcoming as we’d expect of a man who made the kind of movies he made. Spielberg was more earnest geek that debonair impresario. That impression was matched by the hint of pain behind the eyes, an intensity that spoke to something not quite defined.

So it came as quite the shock that Spielberg was inspired in his mid-70’s (he’ll be 76 on December 18) to create a high-profile showcase for his sensitive early family life with “The Fabelmans,” his semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama (already playing in New York and L.A. and opening wide on November 23) that contains more personal revelation than we ever imagined he would be willing to share. The man who has made a career off talking about other families but never his own has finally looked inside his own soul to create art with this movie memoir.

WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT “THE FABELMANS”

Reports from the set of the film tell us that Spielberg was far more vulnerable during the making of “The Fabelmans” than he’d been for any of his previous movies, regularly reduced to tears. Clearly, the scariest material he’s ever worked with is his own childhood. Why would he choose this moment for such a personal project? For one, he’s obviously much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Another clue can perhaps be found in the deaths of his mother, Leah Adler, at 97 in 2017, and his father, Arnold Spielberg, at 103 in 2020. It would be fully in keeping with his character for the director to wait until his parents were gone before making a movie so steeped in delicate revelation. Spielberg’s folks lived such long lives that it took quite a while for the coast to clear.

SEE Steven Spielberg sobbed on 'The Fabelmans' set 'a lot,' according to Seth Rogen

Mind you, at its core the new film is the story of a boy and his movie camera. In “The Fabelmans,” the fictionalized equivalent of the young Steven (Sammy Fabelman, played by Gabriel LaBelle) is the male offspring in a middle-class Jewish family. He is gifted a movie camera to fool around with and finds a future rather than a play toy. The key episode in the movie (AGAIN, SPOILER, STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW) occurs when Sammy is editing footage from a camping trip movie he shot at his father’s behest and he notices something captured by his camera but not his eyes until now. It reveals that his mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) may be having an affair with his father’s best friend and a beloved honorary uncle to him (Seth Rogen).

As I sat in a screening watching this drama unfold and the way the horror suddenly dawns on Sammy, I found myself sinking further into my seat and instinctively nearly moving my hand to cover my eyes. I felt in that moment precisely how Spielberg wanted me to feel, and perhaps how he felt as a teenage boy when he witnessed his own parents’ marriage beginning to unravel, a single loosening thread at a time. It’s a powerful scene that’s rendered all the more wrenching by the fact it happens with such silent, low-key simplicity. It shows rather than tells, and the event packs a far greater wallop as a result.

It’s here that the movie takes a turn to flip its gaze from representing the perspective of a kid struggling to find his place in a complicated world to one where the young man is metaphorically keeping life at a distance by putting a camera between he and it. It leaves us mourning the lad’s lost innocence while at the same time helping us understand why this was such frightening territory for the filmmaker to visit. Yes, the man whose style is so linked to sentimentality was perhaps his least sentimental, and most raw, when it dealt with his own life. But it was evidently such a difficult process that he couldn’t bring himself to complete the script, calling in his trusty partner Tony Kushner to finish the job.

By the end of the film, we’re convinced this wasn’t necessarily a movie Spielberg wanted to make so much as one he had to make. It was following him around and tapping him on the shoulder for decades. (“Yoo hoo, Steven, your family is still here…and we’re waiting.”) This is not a Hollywood player who likes to call attention to himself. He is, in fact, inherently shy, and “The Fabelmans” is nothing if not the self-casting of a giant spotlight on an agonizing chapter in an otherwise charmed and celebrated existence. Spielberg surrendered his own comfort to tell us a story that disclosed so much about family dynamics and human behavior, making perhaps the ultimate of personal sacrifices for his craft.

I admit to having gone in to watch “The Fabelmans” with mixed emotions, expecting a sanitized family saga replete with the requisite happy ending. The film I encountered was quite different, demonstrating the kind of growth that clearly wouldn’t have been possible for Spielberg to embody as a young and perhaps even middle-aged man. He earns his acclaim by insisting on honesty rather than manipulation, contemplation instead of melodrama, multidimensional characters who demonstrate their imperfect humanity without devolving into caricature.

This is a long-winded way of saying that a vote for Spielberg and his film at Golden Globes and Oscar time wouldn’t be one of those “Let’s give another trophy to the old guy for such a sterling body of work” honors. For being such a personal revelation, “The Fabelmans” deserves consideration very much on its own merits. That a filmmaker so consistently withdrawn throughout his career could create a movie with so much that’s original to say about the ties that bind and unbind families isn’t something anyone could have predicted, perhaps Spielberg included. It doesn’t come across as a vanity project but an essential addition to a film career whose only speed bump, one might argue, was the absence of personal reflection. This has officially been rectified, with stylistic eloquence.

What’s that you say, “The Fabelmans” doesn’t look or play like many of the Best Picture victors we’ve seen at the Academy Awards in recent years? This is entirely true. It’s significantly more accessible and mainstream than “CODA,” “Nomadland,” “Green Book” and “Birdman.” And maybe that’s a good thing.

