‘The First Lady’ is looking to be sworn into the limited series/TV movie actress Emmy category 3 times over

The Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress race is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive ones at the Emmys. That is due in part to Showtime’s “The First Lady,” which premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 9/8c and could inaugurate not one, not two, but three nominees: Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

An anthology series reframing American leadership through the lens of three first ladies, the first installment, directed by Emmy winner Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”), stars Davis as Michelle Obama, Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and delves into the women’s personal and political lives, exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, their family life and their world-changing political contributions, making their impact visible.

Of the three leading ladies, Davis is currently ranked the highest in our early combined Emmy odds, sitting in second place, just behind Margaret Qualley (“Maid”). But that’s no surprise. A Grammy shy of completing her EGOT, Davis is one of the most respected and decorated actors currently working in the industry. She’s already a five-time Emmy nominee who made history as the first Black winner in Best Drama Actress with her win for “How to Get Away with Murder” in 2015. She was nominated three more times for the ABC series (2016-17, 2019). Rounding out her nomination total is a drama guest actress bid, which she ironically earned for playing her “Murder” character, Annalise Keating, in an episode of “Scandal” in 2018. This all goes to show that Davis is never to be underestimated, especially when in contention for playing one of the most influential first ladies — and the most recent of the three — on a show on which she also serves as an executive producer.

SEE Gillian Anderson wins Emmy for ‘The Crown’ 24 years after ‘The X-Files’

Next is line is Anderson, who’s in fourth in our odds. She has six Emmy nominations and two victories to her name, having won drama actress for the “The X-Files” in 1997 and drama supporting actress for “The Crown” last year. Of her four other noms, she nabbed three for “The X-Files” (1996, 1998-99) and one for “Bleak House” (2006) in this category. Like Davis, she’s an Emmy favorite who could get in on name and capitalize on the role she’s playing alone. But she might have an even bigger advantage than her co-star, in that Roosevelt is already a recognized role in this category. Three different actors have been nominated here for playing the former first lady: Jane Alexander twice for “Eleanor and Franklin” and “Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years” in 1976 and ’77; Jean Stapleton for “Eleanor, First Lady of the World” in 1982; and Cynthia Nixon for “Warm Springs” in 2005. (Note: This category was split into two categories at the 1976 and ’77 Emmys, Best Lead Actress in a Special Program — Drama or Comedy and Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series, of which Alexander was shortlisted in the former.)

That leaves Pfeiffer, who is presently in eighth place. While she, a one-time nominee for the telefilm “The Wizard of Lies” (2017) in supporting, doesn’t have the Emmy resume that her co-stars have, she’s certainly no unknown. She’s a three-time Oscar nominee who is contending for a role that will give her a lot to chew on — one that already earned Gena Rowlands a win in this category for “The Betty Ford Story” in 1987. And unlike Anderson and Davis, Pfeiffer has not won a single industry prize outside of her Best Supporting Actress BAFTA Award for “Dangerous Liaisons” (1989), which is a narrative that could give her a significant boost in this race.

Should all three actors make the cut, “The First Lady” would be only the second show to produce three nominees in this category. The first was the NBC anthology series “Producers’ Showcase,” which netted noms for Eva Marie Saint, Jessica Tandy and the eventual champ, Mary Martin, in 1956. These are tough but certainly not impossible odds to overcome for the Showtime series, which can benefit from airing in the heart of Emmy season and boasting an A-list cast that is bound to make a lot of noise once the show premieres.

Closing out the forecasted limited series/TV movie actress lineup are Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) in third place, Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”) in fifth and Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”) in sixth.

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress

