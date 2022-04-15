‘The First Lady’ world premiere: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson discuss portraying iconic women of the White House

Stars hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Showtime’s new series “The First Lady” on Thursday, April 14 at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles. The screening of the pilot episode was followed by a Q&A with star and executive producer Viola Davis, stars Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer, director and executive producer Susanne Bier and showrunner and executive producer Cathy Schulman. The panel was moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior editor at Variety.

Starring Davis as Michelle Obama, Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.

“I just wanted to honor her by playing her as truthfully as possible,” Davis said about her portrayal of First Lady Obama. “I felt like she was one woman who walked in the White House with her own agency. She had already been to Princeton, Harvard. She worked in nonprofit. She had her path. I just felt like there was so much stigma around Michelle Obama for being a Black woman. The stigma that’s always placed on us. Overly strong. Overly masculine. Angry. We want to take over. I just wanted to cut through all of that and show a woman who’s trying to figure it out.”

For Anderson, learning about First Lady Roosevelt’s childhood was her path into character. “Just learning the basics from the very beginning,” she revealed. “Absorbing what the circumstances are that lead to them being the women that they are, when they are in a position to take on that responsibility. There’s a lot of information there. Despite the fact that she was incredibly privileged as a Roosevelt, there was a lot of loss, a lot of tragedy and a lot of loneliness. That impacted who she was for the rest of her life.

Pfeiffer admitted there was much to learn about First Lady Ford after she agreed to the part without even reading the script. “I knew what most people know about her, which was that she started the Betty Ford Clinic and that she was very public about her substance abuse and her alcoholism,” Pfeiffer acknowledged. “As if that weren’t enough, they got in there and she was one of the most outspoken First Ladies. She was one of the few who would differ publicly with her husband. She was a pro-choice Republican First Lady who took on a feminist agenda. She ran a command center in the White House to get the equal rights amendment ratified. She spoke out about mental health. She talked about whatever she damn well felt like and she was gracious. From her example, she changed and saved millions of lives, and they were only in the White House for a year.”

Davis also brought attention to the Obamas’ courage. “I don’t know if anyone really understands the impact of having a Black family in the White House and how brave that is,” she stated. “We talk about so many things that have passed legislation. Laws that have been passed. Tremendous things that Presidents have done in the past. But not for us. And I cannot imagine walking into that White House and seeing every servant and every butler, everyone saying ‘ma’am’ who has the little bowtie and the little chaps. They’re Black. They’re servants. And you’re the First Lady and you’re the President. And you know the minute that you walk into that house that all the things that had been placed on every Black person, ever, in America is going to be placed on you. And you have to navigate that every single day, and you can’t talk about it. I admire her for her bravery.”

“The First Lady” is a 10-episode drama series created by Aaron Cooley that will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, April 17. Supporting cast members include O.T. Fagbenle as President Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford and Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

