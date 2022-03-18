‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 sets premiere date: Watch the first trailer

After a lengthy wait, fans of “The Flight Attendant” will finally get to board for Season 2. HBO Max announced that the hit series starring Kaley Cuoco is returning for new episodes beginning April 21. That makes “The Flight Attendant” Season 2 eligible at the 2022 Emmys.

It was November 2020 when “The Flight Attendant” made its debut, a surprise hit with audiences and critics that helped put HBO Max on the map with original content and went on to grab five Emmy nominations at the 2021 ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress for Cuoco, Supporting Actress for Rosie Perez, Directing for Susanna Fogel (for “In Case of Emergency”), and Writing for creator and showrunner Steve Yockey (for “In Case of Emergency”).

Executive produced by Cuoco, the first season followed Cassie, an alcoholic and the flight attendant of the title, who wakes up in bed next to a dead body in a foreign country with no memory of what happened. From there, Cassie proceeds to make an endless series of poor decisions in order to make sense of her scenario which culminated in her catching the murderer and getting recruited by the CIA.

As seen in the Season 2 trailer, we follow Cassie one year after the events of the first season, with a new boyfriend and her sobriety to celebrate. The trailer, seen below, promises a ton of wacky and hilarious moments for fans to enjoy.

Joining the show in a recurring role is Sharon Stone, who will be portraying Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s estranged mother who wants nothing to do with her daughter.

Other cast members include Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Perez, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

“The Flight Attendant” Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 21, 2022.

