‘The Good Fight’ series finale: 5 things we want to see before the audacious drama signs off for good

On Thursday, “The Good Fight,” one of the most prescient, incisive and criminally overlooked shows on television, airs its series finale. The final season of the Paramount+ legal drama and political satire has once again tapped into the existential angst of the nation, with the daily struggles of show’s law firm playing out against the backdrop of increasingly precarious political protests and a looming race war in Chicago. With societal tensions on the show at a fever pitch, the last hour promises to be a powder keg that co-creators Michelle King and Robert King are no doubt gleefully ready to strike.

Details about the episode are being kept under wraps. The logline for the finale, titled “The End of Everything,” reads simply, “The office must survive after being trapped by white supremacists.” With plenty of room for speculation, then, we couldn’t help but offer our hopes for the final hour, which was written by Robert and Michelle, directed by Robert, and airs on Nov. 10. Read our wish list for the series finale below.

1. A valiant conclusion for Diane Lockhart

“The End of Everything” will be the last we see of Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart, a character the actress has played for 13 years on “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and for which she earned six Emmy Award nominations. The biggest task for the series finale, then, is to serve as a fitting send-off to such an iconic character. The makings for a spectacular end are already there. This year has been especially tumultuous for the liberal feminist lawyer, who has felt so dispirited by the reversals of progress on women’s rights and voting rights that she fought for throughout her career that she has turned to an FDA-approved form of microdosing to cope. It has been utterly delightful seeing Baranski play Diane at her giddiest, but in the penultimate episode, the character rediscovered her spark of righteous indignation that makes her so electrifying to watch. No matter the direction the Kings decided to go, here’s hoping Diane gets the bold end that she deserves, with plenty of meaty scenes for Baranski to sink her teeth into.

2. A bonkers, jaw-dropping finish

This is one wish we know the Kings will fulfill. In each of the its six seasons, “The Good Fight” has been utterly unpredictable and brazenly original. From episodes about impeaching former President Donald Trump to vetting the alleged golden shower tape, representing a (sham) Melania Trump in a divorce, Diane’s dream of an alternate reality in which Hillary Clinton won the presidency, and Mandy Patinkin’s Hal Wackner and his makeshift court, the series has never lacked in imagination or courage. Hopefully the finale will not only top all that came before it in its shrewd political commentary and its rich character dynamics, but also in delicious and hilariously shocking moments that have come to define the show.

3. The return of some original characters

“The Good Fight” has spoiled fans this year with the return of a number of fan-favorite characters from the two series, including Alan Cumming’s Eli Gold and Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni. But with the end of the show upon us, there are so many more people to whom we’d love to bid farewell, from “Fight” original cast members Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo to “Wife” OGs Matt Czuchry and Archie Panjabi. While those returns may be implausible — the law firm is under siege in the finale after all — perhaps we could manage a fantasy sequence with Josh Charles? Considering that Diane has been undergoing psilocybin treatments for most of the season, how has she not already hallucinated her late former law partner Will Gardner? An imagined visit from him just might give Diane some much needed clarity in the show’s final hour.

4. A glimmer of hope for another “Good” series

Back in 2016 when “The Good Wife” announced it would end — in a Super Bowl L ad with only nine episodes to go, no less — fans clamored for an offshoot, and even before “The Good Fight” was announced, Diane felt like the undeniable choice for a main character. Now six years later, fans are hoping to see this universe continue yet again. While Robert and Michelle have already dampened such talks, they still have definitely left the door open a smidge. The opportunities are plentiful, as in just the last two seasons alone, the Kings have introduced two of the most charismatic and complex characters of the series’ run in Andre Braugher’s Ri’Chard Lane and Charmaine Bingwa’s Carmen Moyo. Who wouldn’t watch the former and Audra McDonald‘s Liz on their mission to create the biggest Black firm in the world, or the latter as she represents Chicago’s most dangerous criminals? Or a buddy investigator series with Sarah Steele and Nyambi Nyambi? Occasional appearances from Queen Baranski certainly wouldn’t hurt either.

5. A farewell awards hug

Admittedly, this one has little to do with the events of the final episode, but assuming the Kings stick the landing of this already excellent season, then the series deserves some serious awards attention. While “The Good Wife” was a broadcast anomaly that earned 43 Emmy nominations and five wins, “The Good Fight” inexplicably never broke through. But this season has perhaps reflected our cataclysmic-feeling national mood better than any other and has therefore already inspired award-worthy turns from Baranski, McDonald, Emmy favorite Braugher and guest star Cumming. Hopefully the series finale will be buzzy enough, and critics passionate enough, to drum up some farewell love for this underappreciated gem of a show. The Kings have done it with a finale before: after six seasons of writing snubs, the duo somehow broke through with an Emmy bid for the “Good Wife” finale. For a series that has been infinitely more audacious than its predecessor, “The Good Fight” shouldn’t sign off without a bang.

