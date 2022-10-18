‘The Good Nurse’: Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain on how the real Amy Loughren prepared them for physically demanding roles

A private screening of “The Good Nurse” was held at the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles on Friday, October 14 with stars Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain and Nnamdi Asomugha as well as director Tobias Lindholm, writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and one of the film’s subjects, Amy Loughren. The event was presented by Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield and included a Q&A panel discussion following the Netflix film.

“I wasn’t aware [of the story],” Chastain admitted. “I live in New York and this happened in New Jersey. I was shocked when I read the screenplay and figured a lot of it had to have been made up. It felt too strange to be real, and surprising that the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States, I didn’t know anything about. He killed probably around 400 people. It was wonderful to do the research, to meet Amy and it was very inspiring to work on.”

Redmayne was also in the dark about the movie’s subject matter. “I had no awareness,” he revealed. “When I read Krysty’s script completely blind I was sort of astonished as it unfolded. It felt like this story was boxless in some ways. On one hand it was the real life story of a superhero. On the other hand it was about a system that was failing. Systems often stem from good. But as they become machines and as they become more extreme, losing ones sense of individuality and the power of the individual is what happens. This, for me, was the story about what an individual can do in retaining humanity in a moment where the system is broken. It defied genre for me. That’s what I found riveting.”

Wilson-Cairns based much of her screenplay on the book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” by Charles Graeber. “I think it’s quite rare to find a story that’s often incredibly dark, but then also has this beacon of humanity in it,” she said. “For me, the combination of what Amy did and the idea of mixing violence with compassion felt really fresh. I had never seen anything like it before and that sold me, along with a villainous American healthcare system.”

“It’s such a huge, ranging story. The book by Graeber takes place over Charlie Cullen’s whole life and it took a long time to narrow it and focus that. And then also finding Tobias, and we spent a long time refining and trying to get it to a place where it could be really truthful and that could be thrilling. It took a while to find him and for us to work together.”

Lindolm first read the script seven years ago, but it took years to get everything in motion. “The stones that Krysty already had laid out was a path that told the story not fascinated by a serial killer, but fascinated by the humanity of a nurse, Amy Loughren. I was actually on a plane on my way over to do ‘Mindhunter’ with David Fincher. It was appropriate to see a different version of the serial killer genre. This one added something that I hadn’t seen before. Who would have ever thought that I would make a serial killer movie that reminded me of my mom? But this one actually did because the compassion, the hard work and the loyalty to her kids that we saw from Amy. It became my way in. I feel like in the time we are in now with true crime being a big thing, it seems like an empty darkness and we need to find a reason to go in there. That reason in this case was Amy. When I talked to Amy the first time I realized that it was even harder than I thought and it was an even more important story to tell.”

When Loughren realized how the story would be told, she was shocked to be the focus. “I was very confused because this amazing book that Charles Graeber wrote, most of it is about a serial killer and about my friend Charlie’s life,” she said. “I thought, this is going to be a movie about Charlie Cullen. About a serial killer. Most people love true crime. When I met with Tobias I was still very trepidatious. Tobias told me that he wanted to make this essentially a story about love and friendship. I started to truly listen and, I would have to say, he succeeded in doing that. It’s a beautiful piece of art.”

“You never know what’s gonna be the key when preparing something,” Chastain explained about getting into the real-life character, Amy. “I read the book and watched everything I could find on YouTube and talked to everyone. I spoke to Amy on Zoom and there was something she said that was really interesting to me. I asked her, ‘Why were you working as a night nurse?’ and she said, being a single mom, she wanted her girls to think that they had a stay-at-home mom. That just blew open everything. All the other research was so dry. That whole idea that you work all night taking care of people, you come home and you sleep for a little bit while your kids are at school, you do the laundry, you clean the house, you do your grocery shopping and then when they’re back you’re awake with them. At what point are you taking care of yourself? That really was my way into the character.”

Loughren also unlocked the key for Redmayne. “It was Amy that gave me the insight,” he explained. “In our conversations beforehand she made it clear that Charlie Cullen was two different human beings. There was the Charlie that was her friend, the person who saved her life, who was gentle, kind, self-depricating. Then there was this serial killer. It was about playing the truth of friendship. Tobias was wonderful in allowing us a month of rehearsal and that’s so rare. Jess and I went to nurse school. I had a wonderful dialect coach and I worked with a dancer on some of the physical elements. We did all of that prep in advance in order that when we were actually playing together we were really just playing the friendship.”

“When you play real people you sort of have to accept that it’s not a documentary and you’re never gonna get it right,” Redmayne continued. “It’s often other artists’ interpretations of people or insight into people that can be revealing. Charles Graeber, who wrote the book, is a poetic writer. He described Charlie as being a question mark. He spoke about that in physical terms because he had this very unique posture, but also there was an anonymity to him. There was a blankness and an invisibility to him. There was a lot of amazing footage that we looked at and we had access to Charles Graeber’s information. This wonderful woman, Alexandra Reynolds, the dancer I first worked with on ‘The Theory of Everything,’ I spent a day with her and we were looking at this footage and thinking about this question mark. There’s a stillness to Charlie when you look at him, but if you look closely he’s actually self-soothing. Touching the back of his neck, connecting to himself. It’s almost like he’s being held up by the nape of his neck. It’s like all the tension and trauma is there. That was a really interesting insight rather than playing a question mark.”

Chastains’s character Amy also had physical demands, because she suffered from a heart ailment that required a transplant. “I underestimated that when I read the script,” she admitted. “I knew it was something I always needed to think about, but I didn’t understand the physical stamina I’d need for it. I had read about it and I asked Amy, ‘What would it feel like? What would you do?’ I talked to our nurse teacher about what do you do when patients need to slow down their BPM. And I actually had an idea about having an ear wig with my heartbeat. I talked to Tobias and I said, ‘Would it be possible to have it really low when I’m acting and then you can be in charge of the dial. So whenever you wanna spike my heart you can do that and I’ll react to it and try to slow it down. That was super interesting to be in the middle a scene and playing something and then all the sudden I have to calm myself down. And there were a lot of laps. I hate exercise, but I was running and running and running and running before scenes. This is my action movie. I had no idea.”

Loughren’s thoughts when she first watched the movie: “It was so intensely emotional,” she revealed. “Mostly because Eddie truly becomes Charles Cullen. Just a testament to his artistry. I truly met Eddie in person after the screening, even though we were able to Zoom prior to that. I couldn’t believe how fucking personable he was. On screen he became Charlie. Charlie Cullen was shy and very soft spoken and definitely did not command the room. That’s what Eddie does. He brings everyone in. That wasn’t Charlie at all. So watching him on screen was absolutely amazing. But I also watched it as my mom was next to me. My daughters were next to me. I got to see this person from 20 years ago. Jessica was 20 years my junior and she was resilient. That woman that Jessica showed me was someone I didn’t really understand at the time. Here I am 20 years wiser. I looked back at her, looking at Jessica and realizing that I did okay. Watching Jessica I could say, ‘You know what? I really was brave.'”

