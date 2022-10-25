‘The Good Nurse’ reviews: Eddie Redmayne evokes ‘Norman Bates-like creepiness’ in Netflix ‘nail-biter’

“The Good Nurse” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 11, 2022 and is available to stream on Netflix on October 26. Critics are giving high marks to the film from director Tobias Lindholm, cementing its place in the Oscar conversation this awards season. The cast is led by Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne and tells the true story of Amy Loughren, a nurse suspicious that her colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths. With a score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, let’s look at what some critics are saying.

According to Gold Derby’s odds, Redmayne is in the best position to return to the Oscars for playing against type in this sinister role. He ranks ninth in our Best Supporting Actor odds with support of four experts: Christopher Rosen, Wilson Morales, Andrea Mandell and Shawn Edwards (who currently predicts the “Theory of Everything” star will take home Oscar #2). Chastain is currently ranked 15th for Best Actress, with plenty of time to pick up steam.

Richard Roeper of Chicago Sun Times writes, “Redmayne infuses Charlie with a kind of Norman Bates-like creepiness; he’s polite and quiet and only slightly disturbing until he explodes into full-on madness. Still, we can understand why Charlie’s patients trusted him, and why Amy bought into his act.”

Fran Hoepfner of TheWrap begins, “Lucky for ‘The Good Nurse’ and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.” She continues, “At its best, ‘The Good Nurse’ is grim and procedural, reminiscent, perhaps, of ‘Spotlight’ or ‘The Insider,’ movies that veer away from the depiction of the crimes at hand, opting for the tired tedium of getting people to go on the record.” When the film becomes more theatrical is when it falters. Overall, the film’s lead performances are memorable and praiseworthy.

Courtney Howard of AV Club says, “Feeling like a well-balanced cross between an investigative procedural and ’90s-era chillers, the filmmakers have created a strong throwback thriller.”

Wendy Ide of Screen International joins the chorus in praising Redmayne and Chastain and adds that the film “buttons them up into roles which are all about restraint and constraint…The score, a rising tide of anxiety, gives an indication that something is amiss, but the camerawork – brisk, clinical, efficient – eschews any tension-building tricks in favor of allowing the subtleties of the performances shine through.”

Chris Evangelista of Slashfilm calls the setup unique, disturbing, yet flat. “The only real flourishes Lindholm and cinematographer Jody Lee Lipes employ here is to occasionally set up shots with out-of-focus objects partially obscuring parts of the frame, as if to signal the hidden nature of what’s going on here.” Chastain is deemed great in a role that is not as fleshed out as her others, but Redmayne is the scene-stealer of the film. The Oscar winner is fully invested in this role and it shows. But she ultimately says of the movie based on true events, ” Too bad they couldn’t really figure out how to tell it on screen.”

Kayleigh Donaldson of Pajiba calls the film “another Netflix exclusive at the festival, with the streaming service eager to show their muscle in Oscar season after being beaten to the Best Picture punch by Apple.” She notes, “Kim Dickens, in a standout supporting role, plays the hospital’s risk manager, a corporate clone who speaks of patients in terms that reduce them to worrisome statistics.”

