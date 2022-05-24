Netflix releases explosive trailer for ‘The Gray Man’

This summer, Netflix promises to release one colossal action showdown.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming film “The Gray Man” from “Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

In the film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, “when the CIA’s most skilled mercenary known as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, he becomes the target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and international assassins.”

Ryan Gosling stars as Sierra Six, while Chris Evans plays Lloyd.

With a production budget of $200 million, it is reportedly the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.

Additional cast members include Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Callan Mulvey, and Sam Lerner.

“The Gray Man” is scheduled to be released on Netflix on July 15, 2022, in theaters, before a bow on the service on July 22.