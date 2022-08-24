‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 trailer: June needs Serena to know she killed Fred ‘and loved it so much’ [WATCH]

Hulu has debuted the official trailer and key art for the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The latest installment of the Emmy-winning series returns with two episodes on September 14th with additional episodes airing every Wednesday. It picks up with June (Elisabeth Moss) waging war on a grieving Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). Watch the new trailer above.

“He took away our country,” we see a distressed June say about Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). “He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and I loved it so much.” Later we see Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) seemingly concerned about June’s never-ending quest for vengeance. “Do you want [Serena] to come after us?” Luke asks the mother of his child.

SEE over 200 interviews with 2022 Emmy nominees

Per an official statement from Hulu, in Season 5 June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM and based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. The series has won 15 Primetime Emmys to date.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?