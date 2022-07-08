The Holocaust on screen: From ‘None Shall Escape’ to ‘The Survivor’

You may be surprised to learn that the first Hollywood film that dealt with the Holocaust was released during the height of World War II. The 1944 Andre De Toth film, “None Shall Escape” shows a group of Polish-Jews gunned down by the Nazis while they are being forced into boxcars for deportation. Over the subsequent decades, the horrors of the Holocaust have been depicted on the big screen in such classics as 1959’s “The Diary of Anne Frank”; 1982’s “Sophie’s Choice,” for which Meryl Streep won her first Best Actress Oscar; and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1993 masterpiece “Schindler’s List.”

The Holocaust, in which six million Jews died during World War II, has also been the subject of numerous lauded TV movies and miniseries. The latest is Barry Levinson’s acclaimed “The Survivor,” which premiered last September at the Toronto Film Festival and on HBO and HBO Max. The film, Levinson and especially star Ben Foster are leading contenders for Emmy nominations.

Foster is unrecognizable as Harry Haft, who survived Auschwitz by boxing fellow inmates. Racked with guilt and obsessed with finding his girlfriend, Haft briefly boxes in the U.S. before getting married and opening a small grocery store. Ultimately, “The Survivor” is a film about love, redemption, and forgiveness. Foster shed some 60 pounds for the harrowing black-and-white Auschwitz sequences and then quickly had to put weight back on for the post-war scenes.

Several of the small screen examinations of the Holocaust have received Emmy Awards and nominations. Here’s a look at some of those:

“Holocaust” (1978)

Some 120 million tuned into this four-part NBC miniseries, which starred a young Streep, dramatizes the Holocaust through the eyes of two families-one Christian and the other Jewish. The series was nominated for 15 Emmys winning eight including for limited series, lead actress and actor for Streep and Michael Moriarty, directing for Marvin J. Chomsky and writing for Gerald Green. Despite its popularity and awards, “Holocaust” did have its detractors. Holocaust survivor/writer/activist Elie Wiesel wrote in the New York Times that the series was “untrue, offensive, cheap; as a TV production, the film is an insult to those who perished and to those who survived.”

“Playing for Time” (1980)

There was a lot of controversy surrounding this three-hour CBS drama penned by Arthur Miller because of the casting of Vanessa Redgrave as the French-Jewish singer/pianist Fania Fenelon who becomes of a member of the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz. As long as they perform for their cruel Nazi captors, they weren’t subjugated to hard labor or risk being sent to the gas chambers. Two years earlier, Redgrave had been booed during her Oscar acceptance speech for “Julia” when she talked about “Zionist hoodlums.” She was referring to members of the Jewish Defense League who were angry that the British actress not only narrated but funded the 1977 documentary “The Palestinian,” which shone a spotlight on the PLO. Fenelon was one of the most vocal of those protesting Redgrave’s casting; she wanted Liza Minnelli. The movie, though, attracted over 20 million viewers and won four Emmys: drama special; lead actress in a limited series or special for Redgrave; supporting actress for Jane Alexander; and writing for Miller.

“Escape from Sobibor” (1987)

Rutger Hauer and Alan Arkin headlined this taut CBS historical movie about another great World War II escape. The Nazi concentration camp in Sobibor, Poland saw over 200,000 Jews put to death. But in 1943, it also was the location of most successful camp escape. Directed by Jack Rose and penned by the venerable Reginald Rose (“12 Angry Men”), the movie was nominated for five Emmys including for outstanding drama/comedy special, directing, writing and lead actor for Arkin. Rose won the WGA award for his teleplay.

“War and Remembrance” (1988-1989)

The 12-part ABC series based on Herman Wouk’s 1978 best-selling sequel to “The Winds of War.” The series begins with the U.S. entering World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and ends the day after the bombing of Hiroshima. Producer/director Dan Curtis, who was Jewish, didn’t think he could adequately show the traumatic reality of the Holocaust saying “to put on film the true horror was impossible. Once one false note sneaks in, you’re gone. And, in my own eyes, I felt failing would be an absolute crime.” It was his wife who ultimately convinced Curtis to do the series. And it took him two years to convince the Polish Communist government to allow him to shoot in Auschwitz, marking first time a major commercial production used the infamous death camp as a location. Nominated for 15 Emmys, it won three including outstanding miniseries. Curtis won the DGA award for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic specials.

“Conspiracy” (2001)

This terrifying HBO movie is set during the 1942 Wannsee Conference and uses the surviving transcript from the fateful meeting in which 15 high-ranking Nazis gathered to determine how to implement “Final Solution to the Jewish Question.” The New Yorker wrote: “Loring Mandel has written a script that’s scary in its understatement and Frank Pierson has directed a television movie that’s even scarier because it might just as well have been a board meeting of investment bankers, except that everybody smokes too much. Genocide here is business-as-usual.” The film earned 10 Emmy nominations, winning for Mandel’s script and lead actor in a movie or a miniseries for Kenneth Branagh’s chilling turn as Reinhard Heydrich. The movie also won the DGA for Pierson; the WGA for Mandel and the Peabody Award for the “unnerving tour de force.”

