America’s most famous family hits Emmy campaign trail for ‘The Kardashians’: It’s ‘high class and beautifully shot’

The Kardashian-Jenner clan returned to reality TV with a new show on a new network when “The Kardashians” premiered on Hulu in April. After a 20-season run on the E! network, the family felt that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” had run its course and they were all ready for a break. The move to the streaming platform included new executive producers Ben Winston and Danielle King, who joined Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for an FYC event at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

“Something that we were looking for was for someone to get the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ of us, but also know that there is so much more that we haven’t been able to story tell,” Khloe expressed. “And to do it in a way that’s high class and beautifully shot, where we can articulate ourselves and be who we are, because we’ve grown so much since 2007. We loved ‘Keeping Up’ so much, but now to have something so fresh, so different, it’s documentary style. There’s so much more to us and they did such an impeccable job in showing that.”

“Kylie and I consciously were more private on the first show,” admitted Kendall. “With this show we were both really excited to be more open and be more open to the show. We’re both at a really cool place in our lives that we’re willing to open up and share more. It’s also situational. We take it one step at a time.”

Winston is a 10-time Emmy winner who says there is a difference between a reality show and a docuseries. “A reality show is when everyone’s waiting for the cameras to show up to start their day,” he explained. “In a docuseries, you’ve already missed the start of the day. You just try to catch up with your camera when you can, because it’s already happening. The fundamental difference between the last series, as brilliant and iconic as it was, I think that we were really passionate about making a docuseries. We don’t need a beginning, middle and end for every episode. We don’t need to create a storyline. This family has fascinating lives.”

“The interest in the family is so powerful,” Winston continued. “I’m surprised how much I really, really like them. The reason for the success of this show…is the theme of family. This is a family that adores each other, loves each other, that would do anything for each other. Every single person who watches it relates to it. They see themselves. They see their role in the family. The see a family that they’d love to be part of. They wish for that family or it reminds them of their family.”

Hulu announced that the series premiere was the most-watched series premiere for the streaming service in its first three days in the US, and the most-watched Star Originals series on Disney+ and Star+ across global markets.

