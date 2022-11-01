‘The Kite Runner’ closes on Broadway: Will this ‘heartbreaker’ of a play be remembered by Tonys?

The first new play of the current Broadway season, a stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel “The Kite Runner,” has closed on Broadway. A memory play that toggles back and forth between 1973 and 2001 and from Afghanistan to California, it depicts a youthful friendship that transcends class distinctions and an incident that irrevocably changes the two mates’ life trajectories. Amir Arison and Eric Sirakian starred as Amir and Hassan, respectively, under the direction of Giles Croft. The play took flight at the Hayes Theatre on July 21 and concluded its limited engagement on Oct. 30.

Considering the popularity and acclaim of Hosseini’s novel, the stage adaptation of “The Kite Runner,” which was penned by Matthew Spangler, received thoroughly mixed reviews. In a positive notice, Marilyn Stasio (Variety) called the production “a heartbreaker — but so uplifting, it’s worth the pain.” She described the play as a “meticulous adaptation” of its source material, and applauded Croft’s “dynamically inventive direction.” In particular, Stasio credited lead player Arison, who she wrote “grasps this demanding role with both hands and holds on for dear life,” as well as the “stunning set.”

Conversely, Maya Phillips (New York Times) labelled “The Kite Runner” “stiff” with “mechanical direction.” She felt less enthusiastic about Arison, saying his “Broadway debut proves spotty” because he “never totally eases into the role.” Of the ensemble, she did single out Sirakian for his “heartbreaking innocence.” Although she found other elements of the production lacking — she noted the “frustratingly ambiguous” scenic design by Barney George, for one — she seemed to fault the source material for some of the drama’s shortcomings, for she found it “hard to stay invested in this unpalatable hero.” Ending on a positive note, Phillips commended the “dose of whimsy” present in the project design by William Simpson and praised the musical underscoring by Salar Nader as “a gem” and Jonathan Girling’s music as “evocative.”

Based on the mixed reception “The Kite Runner” received and the October end to its limited engagement, the play seems to have very distant prospects of breaking through at next summer’s Tony Awards. Although the small group of nominators have demonstrated time and again that they have very good memories, the rest of the season looks like it will boast no shortage of strong works. Those include Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Cost of Living,” a new “A Christmas Carol,” “Ain’t No Mo’,” “The Collaboration,” the just-announced “Pictures from Home” and Olivier Award-winning “Life of Pi,” plus “Summer 1976,” “Good Night, Oscar,” and potentially “Between Riverside and Crazy” and “Ohio State Murders,” if they are deemed new plays rather than “classic” revivals. With these many eligible works and more slated to open in the spring, there will be five nominees, so “The Kite Runner” will likely go adrift amongst these busy Broadway airways.