‘The Last of Us’ gets a 2023 release date on HBO — find out when it premieres

Endure and survive.

On Wednesday, HBO revealed the release date for the upcoming post-apocalyptic drama television series “The Last of Us,” which is an adaptation of the video game of the same name by Naughty Dog. The series will debut on January 15, 2023.

The show’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“‘The Last of Us’ takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

It stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, and Elaine Miles.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who provided the voices for Ellie and Joel in the video games, respectively, will also star.

The series was written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions