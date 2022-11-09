‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast category submissions for awards shows: Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark are leads [EXCLUSIVE]

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has decided on its strategy for the upcoming winter awards shows, Gold Derby has learned exclusively. (See the cast category submissions below.) Amazon Prime Video’s prequel series, which is based on “The Lord of the Rings” and appendices by J. R. R. Tolkien and is developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, boasts an enormous cast, and we now know who has been entered as leads for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. (Don’t forget, the SAG Awards don’t distinguish between leads and supportings on the television side.)

The show’s two lead acting contenders are Robert Aramayo as Elrond, a half-Elven architect and politician who uses his friendship with the Dwarves to better the lives of his people, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, an Elven warrior who tries to warn others about the villain Sauron potentially returning to Middle-earth.

Amazon tells us that “all other performers are supporting.” Among the massive supporting cast members eligible for awards are Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir and Owain Arthur as Durin IV on the male side, and Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot and Sophia Nomvete as Disa on the female side.

Just like the “LOTR” movies, the “Rings of Power” TV show received positive accolades from critics and was an instant smash-hit among fans. In fact, Amazon announced that the first two episodes were watched by 25 million viewers globally in the first 24 hours of streaming. The eight hour-long episodes were doled out over seven weeks on the Prime Video service, from September 1 to October 14.

All of the series regulars are eligible in the Best Drama Ensemble category at the SAG Awards. Clearly the actors guild has a soft spot for Tolkien’s intricate world, as “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) all received cast bids; the latter won the top SAG Award and later went on to claim 11 Oscars including Best Picture.

