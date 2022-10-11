‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: 4 burning questions heading into the season finale

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has gifted viewers with epic battles, surprising origin stories, and the cataclysmic eruption of Mount Doom over the course of season one. Episode seven, “The Eye” moved the plot along, but several tantalizing threads are still left dangling. Here are the questions I’m desperately hoping the Amazon series answers in the upcoming season finale.

What really happened to Celeborn?

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) dropped a huge bombshell when she confessed that her husband Celeborn died. Well, she specifically stated that he left for the war and never returned. It’s a surprising confession considering that Celeborn is very much alive in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and rules the elven kingdom of Lothlorien with Galadriel. It’s safe to assume that Celeborn will show up eventually, but where is he now?

It’s possible the series is taking aspects of the fan favorite character Glorfindel and giving them to Celeborn. Glorfindel was an elven warrior who died while battling a balrog. The Valar were so impressed by his selfless sacrifice that they later brought him back to life. With Glorfindel having never been adapted for the screen, “The Rings of Power” might pass this resurrection storyline on to a character who is more connected to the series’ story threads. It’s also possible that Celeborn never died and has simply been held prisoner by Sauron or some other evil foe.

Political upheaval in Numenor?

Numenor’s Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) tragically experienced her father’s prophecy come to fruition. He warned her that “only darkness” awaited her in Middle Earth, and not only has Mount Doom blackened the skies of the Southlands, but her vision has literally gone dark after being blinded by hot coals. The Numenoreans experienced a staggering loss in Middle Earth. It’s an outcome the people of this island kingdom are unaccustomed to and many of them will likely be filled with resentment since they were hesitant to help the mainlanders anyway. We’ve already witnessed Elendil (Lloyd Owen) look at his Queen with scorn after the loss of his son Isildur (don’t sweat it Elendil, Isildur is totally fine! He’ll even hold the One Ring someday!).

If the general population of Numenor disagrees with Miriel’s promise to aid the elves and men of Middle Earth, it sets the stage for Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) to make a power grab. The character feels like a political schemer straight out of “Game of Thrones” and obviously has his own ambitions. If he is successful in turning the people against Miriel, it could mean that Numenor breaks their oath to Middle Earth. Oaths and promises are considered sacred in this lore, and breaking one could be the type of action that brings Miriel’s previous vision of watery destruction to life.

Once and for all, who is Halbrand?

The time has come for the show to lay out its plans for Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). There are just too many mysteries surrounding the character that it’s plainly obvious the writers are setting him up to become a character we know from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He might be the eventual Witch King of Angmar, the leader of the nazgul. Or he might be the King of the Dead, who is recruited by Aragorn to help in the battle of the Last Alliance. But I’m still firmly set on the idea that Halbrand is Sauron.

The signs are everywhere. Halbrand has great blacksmith skills and eagerly tries to gain access to Numenor’s forge. He is prone to violent outbursts and admits that he has some dark past. He has an unknown history with orc daddy Adar (Joseph Mawle), yet the dark elf doesn’t recognize him. And episode seven sees Galadriel shepherding a wounded Halbrand to Lorien, where he may come into contact with the elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). In the novels, a disguised Sauron plants the idea to forge rings of power in Celebrimbor’s mind. It’s possible we haven’t seen this form of Sauron yet, but if Halbrand strikes up a conversation with this elf in the season finale, it’s Dark Lord confirmed, y’all!

What will come of The Stranger and the mystics?

The trio of white robbed mystics showed their evil nature in episode seven by setting the Harfoots caravan ablaze before setting off after The Stranger (Daniel Weyman). Given their sinister looks and magical abilities, I am guessing they are part of some Morgoth worshiping cult. If this is the case, then what might they want with our unnamed Stranger?

It feels safe to assume that The Stranger is a wizard at this point, and I’m still holding out hope that he is one of the Blue Wizards. The Wizards were specifically sent to Middle Earth by the Valar to help fight Sauron and his forces of evil. So it stands to reason that if the trio of mystics are truly servants of the dark, they would want to snuff out any Wizard who set foot on the continent. J.R.R. Tolkien wrote extremely little of the Blue Wizards, but one of his only mentions of them stands out in the context of the show: “What success they had I do not know; but I fear that they failed, as Saruman did, though doubtless in different ways; I suspect that they were founders or beginners of secret cults and ‘magic’ traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron.” If the mystery trio belong to the type of cult Tolkien describes, we may get a reveal of The Stranger’s identity only to see him fall prey to the influence of these three dark figures.

