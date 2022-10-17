‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Top 3 questions season 2 needs to answer

Season 1 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” concluded with plenty of epic reveals. We know the identity of Sauron, we saw the creation of Mordor, and the three elven rings were finally forged. But the season finale left some tantalizing story threads dangling in the air for Middle Earth fans to ponder until Amazon releases new episodes. These are the top three unanswered questions Season 2 must address.

SEE ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ mithril myth: Don’t believe Gil-Galad about its origin!

What will the Palantir show us?

Amid the forging of the elven rings of power and the major Sauron reveal, you’d be forgiven for forgetting about the massive cliffhanger that took place in Numenor. As Earin (Ema Horvath) sketches the dying king, his majesty stirs and mistakes the girl for his daughter, Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The King opens a secret passage in his chambers where Earin discovers a palantir, one of several seeing stones scattered throughout Middle Earth. The stone may grant Earin a vision of the downfall of Numenor, just as it did for Miriel and the King. If Sauron gets his own palantir in Mordor, it might give him direct access to the kingdom of Numenor, and the means to hasten its demise.

Where are the other rings of power?

The three elven rings of power were forged in a gorgeously epic scene, using an alloy which combined mithril with the gold and silver of Valinor. But where are the other 16 rings? As J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Rhyme of the Rings” states: “Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die.” In the novels, these rings were forged in Eregion before the elven trio were crafted. So, did Halbrand/Sauron (Charlie Vickers) forge these rings himself off-screen and secret them away to Mordor? It’s possible that the show will instead shuffle the timeline a bit to depict Sauron creating the other rings as the survivors of the Southlands build new kingdoms of men. It’s easy to imagine Sauron observing the new leaders of men and selecting which nine kings he wants to turn into ringwraiths via the “gift” of rings. And doesn’t Theo (Tyroe Muhafidi), already intoxicated by the power of a morgul blade, make for a perfect future Witch King?

SEE ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who is the Stranger? Our 4 best guesses for his secret identity

What will “The Hermit’s Hat” reveal?

After a brief fake out in the finale’s cold open, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is finally revealed to be a wizard. It is heavily implied that this figure is Gandalf the Grey. He even uses a direct Gandalf quote from Peter Jackson’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” when he quips: “When in doubt, always follow your nose.” Mystery solved, right? Most of the internet says yes, but I’m not sure.

If The Stranger is Gandalf, why don’t the writers just come out and name him? The Sauron-worshiping mystics declare that “he is the other one. The Istar.” The wording of “other one” is curious. This could simply be clarification that The Stranger is not Sauron. But one could also interpret this line as the mystic realizing that The Stranger is just one of a pair. This would point to the Blue Wizards, not Gandalf. Further evidence that The Stranger is one of these mysterious mages lies in his destination of Rhun, a region to the far east. In Tolkien’s novels, Gandalf specifically says “to the east I go not.”

One of the only pieces of information that the author gave us about the Blue Wizards is that they do venture into the east and are never heard from again. I remain convinced that the “Hermit’s Hat” constellation serves as a map, which led the mystics to The Stranger’s landing place. This constellation depicts two arcing lines, perhaps for two Istari that fell from the sky. If The Stranger and Nori follow this constellation to Rhun, they may stumble upon another landing site and The Stranger’s other Blue Wizard pal.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?