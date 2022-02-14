‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Super Bowl trailer debuts

Amazon sent Super Bowl LVI back to Middle-earth on Sunday night. The streaming platform debuted the first trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” during the 2022 Super Bowl, showcasing what has been cited as the most expensive show ever made.

Set to debut on September 2 worldwide, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is set thousands of years before the events depicted in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Here’s the official description from Amazon:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

While the setting means the show will feature numerous new characters, fans of the Tolkien source material – as well as the blockbuster franchises from director Peter Jackson – will notice Galadriel in the new teaser, played by actress Morfydd Clark (Cate Blanchett played the role in “The Lord of the Rings”). The sprawling cast includes Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. “The Rings of Power” comes from Tolkien fans Patrick McKay and John D. Payne.

“We think the work will eventually speak for itself,” Payne told Vanity Fair when asked about fan expectations. “Before an orchestra starts, audiences will talk to each other, but then as soon as the music begins, you’re in and you’re listening to that music.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions