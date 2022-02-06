‘The Lost Daughter’ could be next Oscar-winning combination of lead and supporting actresses

The prospect of Olivia Colman at least scoring an Oscar nomination for “The Lost Daughter” is all but assured. The 2019 winner for “The Favourite” is now garnering raves for her new role as a misanthropic writer who reflects on her parental shortcomings while vacationing in Greece. She has risen to the top of our combined odds ranking.

If Colman does make it into her third Oscar lineup in four years as expected, there is a strong chance that her castmate, Jessie Buckley, will be able to celebrate hearing her own name on Oscar nominations morning as well. Buckley’s performance as a younger version of Colman’s character ranks in the top 10 in our Best Supporting Actress ranking. She has already appeared in one Best Actress-winning film (“Judy,” 2020, starring Renée Zellweger) and could be ushered into the next supporting female lineup thanks in large part to her film’s accomplished lead.

Colman and Buckley would join a large group of such pairings: 118 movies have been nominated for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress since the establishment of the supporting categories in 1937. They would not be the first twosome to receive bids for playing the same character in the same film, as they have been preceded by Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart (“Titanic,” 1998) and Judi Dench and Winslet (“Iris,” 2002).

In the past decade alone, 14 lead and supporting female pairs and two trios have been recognized by Oscar voters. Check out our gallery to find out who was involved in those most recent cases, and be sure to catch the 2022 Oscar nominations announcement on the morning of February 8 to potentially see the “Lost Daughter” ladies join the club.

