‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ video feature: Director Alex Kurtzman breaks down ‘incredibly immersive’ scene [Exclusive]

One of the defining aspects of Alex Kurtzman’s career thus far is his close association with the “Star Trek” universe. As a writer and producer for the franchise, he has contributed to two feature films and four live action TV series, one of which – “Star Trek: Short Treks” – brought him his first Primetime Emmy nomination (Best Short Form Series, 2020). This year, he has applied his sci-fi experience to his and Jenny Lumet’s creation of the popular Showtime drama series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” on which he also serves as director, writer and producer. Watch Kurtzman describe the work that went into executing a scene from the inaugural episode in the exclusive 2022 Emmys FYC video feature above.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” is a sequel to the 1976 film of the same name. The closing 10-minute segment of its first chapter (“Hallo Spaceboy”) begins with scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris) finishing the task of driving a stranger known as Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to a nondescript patch of land in the American Southwest. Once there, Faraday reveals his extraterrestrial identity to his Earthling companion and pressures her to join him as he continues his mission, prompting her to call him crazy and flee. “Then,” says Kurtzman, “as the sequence goes on, we begin to find out that, in fact, [Faraday is] not so insane.”

“The idea was to shoot in a way that slowly began to reveal to the audience that something odd was happening,” he explains. Kurtzman goes on to describe how “the whole sequence was very carefully storyboarded,” first pointing to a shot wherein Faraday is “walking at 24 frames [per second], but the sky above him begins to move much faster,” violently swirling and darkening until “a tornado drops from the sky.” Since the shooting day was “unbelievably bright,” Kurtzman oversaw the process of “color timing the footage in a specific way and [incorporating] a ton of visual effects.”

“Rather than running from [the tornado],” the director continues, “[Faraday] starts walking toward it… We break away from his point of view to [Falls’s], and she’s hearing the noise and… seeing the distant figure walking toward the tornado and it’s totally surreal and totally scary.” He describes this scoreless part of the scene as an “incredibly immersive soundscape” that allows the viewer to feel what Falls is feeling. As her vehicle surrenders to the power of the storm, Kurtzman’s vision of creating “a very grounded reality” that is able to become “fantastical and surreal” is realized.

The transition from this climax to the episode’s falling action involves a “massive crescendo sound” and the sudden movement to a new, “very surreal landscape.” Kurtzman says that, at this point in the story, he hopes “the audience has gone on a ride where they feel very satisfied by the visceral experience they’ve just had but also have a ton of questions, which is why [they] have to come back for the next episode.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?