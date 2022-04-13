‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ creators on making ’45-year later sequel’ and why it was ‘imperative’ central character be woman of color

CBS Studios and Showtime hosted a private screening, Q&A and cocktail party for “The Man Who Fell to Earth” in Los Angeles on Monday, April 12. It was at NeueHouse Hollywood, where invited guests were treated to a screening of the pilot episode starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. Creators, showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet were then joined by co-showrunner John Hlavin for a discussion panel in front of a crowd that included notable sci-fi actors such as Patrick Stewart, Chris Pine, Sonequa Martin-Green and Sebastian Stan.

“It is a 45-year later sequel,” Kurtzman revealed, responding to how this new series relates to the original film starring David Bowie. “It picks up a lot of threads that were left at the end of the film. Obviously Thomas Newton, at the end of the film, is left blind and alcoholic, having failed in his mission. He’s sent for Faraday (Ejiofor) to finish what he started. There’s a lot of things in the film that will come up in [future] episodes. The trick was to pick those threads, play with them a little bit, but stay in something that still felt very original and its own thing.”

One significant change is that the series includes the experience of Black characters in this new world. When asked if that was deliberate, Lumet gave three answers. “When Naomie Harris and Chiwetel Ejiofor respond to your work you just say ‘thank you Jesus’ and get out of the way,” she explained. “The character of Justin (Harris), which was the first character that Alex and I were able to wrap ourselves around, it was imperative that she be a woman of color. You can make the argument that women of color are the most endangered species on the planet. They’re the most vulnerable. You need that perspective to tell a true story about human beings. And every time you cast a Black person it becomes less remarkable that you cast a Black person. That’s the team that we play on.”

Kurtzman added that the science fiction drama is actually quite timely and relevant to the current state of the world. “I was nervous to take it on because of what you’re stepping into,” he admitted. “I think that the big reason to take it on was, honestly, we were looking around at the world and not understanding what we were seeing. The best way for us to process it was to write about it. I don’t think we understood, when we entered into it (in 2018), what we were around the corner of. Between George Floyd, the pandemic, everything that happened since then, this show became a refuge for us. Every time we would look around and understand things even less, we were able to go and write about it. That’s the gift that artists have.”

Hlavin agreed, adding that the draw for him was the characters. “When I joined the pilot was written,” he revealed. “We all sat down together. I read the script and I did not know what was going to happen next. It was very character driven and that combination is very tricky. What drew me into the project was a chance to join something that’s not just plotty. It’s really about something. When we first sat down and talked about it, that’s what we talked about. It was really about these characters.”

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” premieres on Showtime on April 24. The series is based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis and the 1976 film directed by Nicolas Roeg. A portion of the series premiered at SXSW on March 12, 2022. The April 12 Q&A was moderated by Justin Simien.

