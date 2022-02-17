‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ announces fifth and final season

Just one day before the premiere of the fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” fans of the show got some good news and some bad news. Yes, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), her ex-ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegan), her parents (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle), and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein), will be back for a fifth season in the award-winning juggernaut that has netted the show a gargantuan 54 Emmy nominations and 20 wins. Season 5, however, be the final season of the Amazon series.

As Amazon Studios’s head Jennifer Salke put it in a statement, “Amy [Sherman-Palladino], Dan [Palladino], and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling. The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Sounds like the nostalgia-rich comedy, which has also won three Golden Globes off of seven nominations, wants to quit while they are still ahead.

Early reviews for the first two episodes of the new season are a little muted. The Hollywood Reporter mentions “the show’s reliably sizzling dialogue” and “impeccable production values,” but also describes the return of the show as a “regression” and “a step backward.” Decider also praises “its beautiful fashion and period-specific sets” but sighs that the show has “skidded into a heck of a rough patch” and “has lost its original purpose, wit, and charm.” The A.V. Club is a bit more optimistic, calling what’s been shown to critics thus far “extraordinarily fun.”

In addition to all those Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes, the series has won five Critics Choice Awards, two Producers Guild Awards, one Writers Guild Award, five SAG Awards, and a Peabody Award. It also inspired what is surely the most niche of all promotional items, a branded recreation of Maxwell House’s mid-20th century Passover Haggadah. A Haggadah is the text Jewish families read along with during an at-home dinner on the holiday of Passover. Maxwell House has been printing free ones (with the purchase of their old-school java blend) since 1932.

