35% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans say Amber Riley (Harp) is their favorite winner ever [POLL RESULTS]

Shortly after Amber Riley (Harp) was crowned the champion of “The Masked Singer” Season 8, Gold Derby ran a poll asking fans to name their favorite winner ever. The results are in and it’s string-plucking good news for Riley. Her elegant golden instrument costume came in at #1 with 35% of all poll respondents voting for her. Her closest competition is Nick Lachey (Piglet) in second place at 29%.

Here are the complete poll results for “The Masked Singer” fans’ favorite winner ever:

35% — Amber Riley (Harp)

29% — Nick Lachey (Piglet)

14% — LeAnn Rimes (Sun)

8% — Wayne Brady (Fox)

6% — Jewel (Queen of Hearts)

4% — T-Pain (Monser)

2% — Kandi Burruss (Night Angel)

2% — Teyana Taylor (Firefly)

Throughout her run on Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show, Riley belted out the following songs: “Perfect” by P!nk, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “Thank You for Being a Friend” from “The Golden Girls,” “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga and “Gravity” by John Mayer.

Harp was constantly praised by the judges for her range and vocal gymnastics, with Jenny McCarthy even going so far as to call her finale performance of “The Edge of Glory” the best she had heard in all eight seasons. High praise indeed!

Despite there being many clues to her true identity, only one panelist correctly named the “Glee” and “The Color Purple” actress as the person inside the Harp costume: Nicole Scherzinger. The other judges’ final guesses were Yvette Nicole Brown (Robin Thicke), Jennifer Hudson (Ken Jeong) and Jordin Sparks (Jenny).

“I hope everybody felt my soul, because I bared it right here on this stage,” Riley stated in her unmasked interview with Nick Cannon. “I feel more than enough. Besides the trophy, that’s what I’m taking home with me. Everything that you guys said to me earlier today? You made me cry. You messed up my makeup.”

Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” may have handed out its Golden Mask, but there is still one more episode left on the schedule. On December 7, Fox will air the Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular in which many of your favorite costumes will make special holiday appearances. Viewers will be encouraged to croon along with the bouncing ball, so start whetting your whistle now.