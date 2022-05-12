‘The Masked Singer’ cancels Rudy Giuliani by deleting him from recap episode

Rudy who?

The “Road to the Finals” episode of “The Masked Singer,” which aired May 11 on Fox, showed clips, interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from Season 7, but one celebrity was noticeably missing: Rudy Giuliani. To be clear, every other unmasked contestant from this “Good, Bad and Ugly” cycle was prominently featured in the recap episode (see the list below). Obviously, the former New York City Mayor and personal attorney to Donald Trump was the most controversial figure to ever appear on the reality TV singing show. But after going through all the trouble of casting him and letting him perform on the big stage, we’re admittedly surprised to now see “The Masked Singer” cancel Rudy Giuliani.

For those that missed Giuliani’s appearance, he popped up in the April 20 episode dressed as a frightening Jack in the Box toy come to life. After he warbled through a rather appropriate rendition of “Bad to the Bone,” host Nick Cannon later revealed he received the lowest number of votes that week. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger tried to guess Jack in the Box’s identity by throwing out such (incorrect) names as Robert Duvall, Joe Pesci, Elon Musk and Al Roker. Perhaps a “dripping hair dye” clue would have helped out their guessing game?

Jack in the Box then took off his duck mask to reveal the Four Seasons Total Landscaping spokesman himself. “I guess the main reason is I just had a granddaughter,” Giuliani said about why he did the show. “I want her to know that you should try everything, even if things are completely unlike you and unlikely. I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. I enjoy the show. I have for years. It just seemed like it would be fun! I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

“The Masked Singer” was widely criticized for hiring Giuliani as a ratings stunt, especially following his involvement in the January 6, 2021 rally at the Capitol. Longtime panelist Jeong announced, “I’m done,” as he walked off the stage (he returned the following week). Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wondered aloud, “Is Jared from Subway and the Zika virus next?” And Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi recently tweeted, “I don’t care if he’s wearing his costume from ‘The Masked Singer’ … Rudy Giuliani must testify to his role in and leading up to the January 6th insurrection.”

While Giuliani may have been deleted from the “Road to the Finals” recap special, all of the other eliminees from Season 7 were showcased: Duff Goldman (McTerrier), Joe Buck (Ram), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob), Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Penn & Teller (Hydra), Dog the Bounty Hunter (Armadillo), Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy), Kirstie Alley (Baby Mammoth), Shaggy (Space Bunny) and En Vogue (Queen Cobras). The hour ended with a cleverly edited mash-up of the former contestants singing “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

Only Firefly, Ringmaster and Prince remain in the running to win the Season 7 finale of “TMS,” which airs Wednesday, May 18 on Fox. Make your predictions to let us know who YOU think will ultimately join the show’s winners list.