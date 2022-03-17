‘The Masked Singer’ drama: Firefly walks off stage after learning she’s in the Bottom 2

After only two episodes of “The Masked Singer” Season 7, is this officially the most dramatic installment ever? Last week, McTerrier’s dog mask fell off after his performance. Then Firefly choked on stage and had to receive medical attention. In the second episode, Firefly once again walked off stage, this time after learning she was one of the Bottom 2 performers (along with Ram). That meant Cyclops and Thingamabob were safe, while Firefly and Ram had to battle head-to-head in a duel.

Here’s how it all went down. “In this business, the show must go on,” Firefly stated at the beginning of the show. “After last week I had so much pressure on my shoulders. I’m the only member from Team Good left this round, and I want to make them proud.” She then belted out a rousing rendition of “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” and had the judges up on their feet.

After Firefly’s performance, Nicole Scherzinger praised her dance moves and Ken Jeong deemed her “winner-worthy.” The insect costume’s “mega clue” was a broken-up portrait of Pharrell Williams, and as she explained, “Pharrell is one of the major keys of my career.” As for the judges’ guesses, they threw out names like Aisha Tyler, Keyshia Cole and Lauryn Hill.

At the end of the episode, host Nick Cannon announced the Top 2 (Cyclops and Thingamabob) and Bottom 2 (Firefly and Ram) of the week, based on the votes of the audience and panelists. Upon hearing her fate, Firefly angrily stormed off the stage, prompting the reality TV show to cut to an early commercial. “Thanks so much for your patience,” an irritated-sounding stagehand told the crowd during the break.

While Nick and Ram waited patiently for her to return, guest judge Eric Stonestreet joked, “Firefly literally flew off the stage.”

Robin Thicke summed it up by theorizing, “I think she is surprised that she’s in the Bottom 2.”

Jenny McCarthy retorted that they were all surprised by her showing, exclaiming, “I don’t understand how that happened.”

Nicole explained that since Thingamabob “took us by surprise tonight, we fell in love … and you can only vote for one.”

The judges talked about the “combo package” of needing impressive vocals, a great performance and a memorable character. And then out came Firefly to compete against Ram. The audience enthusiastically chanted her name, but she looked none-too-pleased to be there, swaying back and forth and holding her arm awkwardly.

For their duel, Ram sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” while Firefly belted out “God is a Woman.” The judges voted for their favorite and Nick revealed the results: Firefly won! Thus, Ram became the second person voted out of “The Masked Singer” Season 7, following Duff Goldman (McTerrier) last week. Firefly will return in the third episode to compete against Cyclops and Thingamabob, but which two will be eliminated? Stay tuned.