What do YOU think of ‘cutthroat’ ‘The Masked Singer’ format change with multiple eliminations each week? [POLL]

“This is so cutthroat!” Jenny McCarthy shouted at the end of “The Masked Singer” premiere episode. She’s not kidding.

Now in its eighth season, Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show has shaken up its format by including more unmaskings than ever before. Indeed, there will be multiple eliminations in each episode of Season 8, with only one contestant (dubbed the King or Queen of the week) advancing to the next round. “It’s like a new multiverse,” joked panelist Ken Jeong during the season debut. What do YOU think of “The Masked Singer” format change? Vote in our poll below.

At the start of the episode, host Nick Cannon revealed that a whopping “26 celebrities have been plucked from their star-studded lives” to compete on Season 8. That’s a huge jump from prior installments, when anywhere between 12 and 18 contestants took the stage at various points in the competition.

The increased number of costumed crooners this year means even more eliminations each week. The twist now makes every episode have its own “finale energy” feel, as Ken rightly pointed out at the end of the premiere. In other words, whoever is crowned with the Golden Mask at season’s end will have definitely earned their place on the show’s iconic winners list.

In case you missed Wednesday’s episode, titled “A Royal Season Premiere,” the four costumes that took the stage were Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight. After they all performed on the big stage, the in-studio audience voted for their favorite contestant, with Harp getting the most votes. That meant Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight were all forced to unmask in front of America. Harp became the Queen for the week and will return next week to compete against brand new celebs.

Some of the other costumes that will make their grand debuts in later weeks are Avocado, Beetle, Bride, Fortune Teller, Lambs, Maize, Milkshake, Mummies, Panther, Pi-Rat, Robo Girl, Scarecrow, Sir Bug a Boo, Venus Fly Trap and Walrus. See high-res photos of all of these masked singers in our photo gallery below.